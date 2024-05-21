Clubs and governing bodies must help tackle football fan disorder – minister

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Clubs and governing bodies must help tackle football fan disorder – minister

By Press Association
Celtic fans gathered in Glasgow on Saturday (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Celtic fans gathered in Glasgow on Saturday (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Football clubs and governing bodies must consider how they can tackle fan disorder, a Scottish Government minister has said after trouble broke out in Glasgow following Celtic’s title win at the weekend.

Community safety minister Siobhian Brown encouraged discussions about a fan zone being set up for the upcoming Old Firm derby in the Scottish Cup final on Saturday.

Police arrested 19 people as 25,000 people gathered in Glasgow to celebrate Celtic’s title win.

Four officers were injured in disorder during the impromptu gathering at Glasgow Cross.

Celtic Celebrations – Glasgow
Police made a number of arrests during the gathering at Glasgow Cross on Saturday (Andrew Milligan/PA)

SNP MSP John Mason raised the issue at Holyrood on Tuesday, saying residents had been afraid to leave their homes.

Ms Brown said: “Any threat to public safety and any damage caused by this disorder is just not acceptable.”

The “vast majority” of fans were well-behaved, she said.

She continued: “Governing bodies and individual clubs must consider what measures they can take and how they can use their influence to help tackle misconduct.”

The minister said the Government had never ruled out the concept of strict liability, where clubs can face punishment for the poor behaviour of their fans.

Discussions between the city council and the football clubs around organised celebrations have taken place, she said, with the minister saying she “fully encouraged such dialogue”.