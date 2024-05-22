Ireland to formally recognise state of Palestine

Ireland is to formally recognise the state of Palestine, Taoiseach Simon Harris has announced.

The Irish premier said the country is joining Norway and Spain in making the historic move.

Shortly before Mr Harris made the announcement outside Government Buildings in Dublin, Israel recalled its ambassador in Ireland, accusing the country of undermining its sovereignty and endangering its security.

“Today Ireland, Norway and Spain are announcing that we recognise the state of Palestine,” said Mr Harris.

Today, the Government announces it will formally recognise the State of Palestine on May 28th. Today, we state clearly our unambiguous support for the equal right to security, dignity, and self-determination for the Palestinian and Israeli peoples. pic.twitter.com/uGoymhg5VD — Micheál Martin (@MichealMartinTD) May 22, 2024

“Each of us will now undertake whatever national steps are necessary to give effect to that decision.”

The Taoiseach said he was confident other countries would now follow the move taken by Ireland, Spain and Norway in the coming weeks.

“This is an historic and important day for Ireland and for Palestine,” he added.

“On January 21 1919, Ireland asked the world to recognise our rights to be an independent state. Our message to the free nations of the world was a plea for international recognition of our independence, emphasising our distinct national identity, our historical struggle, and our rights to self-determination and justice.

“Today, we use the same language to support the recognition of Palestine as a state.”

An ambition to recognise Palestinian statehood has been a cornerstone of Irish foreign policy as part of the Government’s belief in a two-state solution.

Israel has warned Ireland that recognition would “fuel extremism and instability”.

I have instructed the immediate recall of Israel’s ambassadors to Ireland and Norway for consultations in light of these countries' decisions to recognize a Palestinian state. I’m sending a clear and unequivocal message to Ireland and Norway: Israel will not remain silent in the… — ישראל כ”ץ Israel Katz (@Israel_katz) May 22, 2024

In an online video targeted at Ireland, Israel’s foreign ministry warned that recognising a Palestinian state “will lead to more terrorism” and “jeopardise any prospects for peace”.

The narrator says: “Ireland, the possibility of recognising a Palestinian state risks turning you into a pawn in the hands of Iran and Hamas.

“Such a move will only strengthen Hamas and weaken an already dysfunctional Palestinian authority.

“The fact that Hamas leaders are thanking you should serve as a wake-up call.

“Your actions will only fuel extremism and instability.

“Progress can only be achieved through direct negotiations within a wider regional context.

“Don’t be pawns in the hands of Hamas. Say no to recognition.”