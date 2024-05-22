Inflation ‘back to normal’, declares PM despite smaller-than-expected decline

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

Inflation ‘back to normal’, declares PM despite smaller-than-expected decline

By Press Association
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak welcomed the fall in inflation (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak welcomed the fall in inflation (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

The Prime Minister has declared UK inflation is “back to normal” in a “major milestone” for the country, as it hit its lowest level in nearly three years despite falling by less than economists were expecting.

Consumer Prices Index (CPI) inflation slowed to 2.3% in April, down from 3.2% in March, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

It is the lowest level since July 2021 when inflation was recorded at 2% – the Bank of England’s target level.

But the decline was smaller than expected as economists had predicted CPI would fall to 2.1% in April, within a whisker of the Bank’s target.

Some experts said this could come as a blow to chances that the Bank’s policymakers will feel confident to cut interest rates next month.

The latest data means prices are still rising across the country, but at a much slower rate than in recent years when households and businesses were being squeezed during the peak of the cost-of-living crisis.

Speaking in Downing Street, Rishi Sunak said the fall in inflation is a “major milestone”, but he admitted there is “more work to do”.

The Prime Minister said: “Thanks to everyone’s hard work and resilience, today we have reached a major milestone and inflation is back to normal.

“That is an important moment for our country, for the economy, and shows that our plan is working.

ECONOMY Inflation
(PA Graphics)

“Whilst I know people are only just starting to feel the benefits and there is more work to do, I hope this gives people confidence that if we stick to the plan there are brighter days ahead.”

He added that “these things don’t happen by accident”.

Nevertheless, the ONS said a big drop in energy prices was the main reason why inflation was lower last month.

Gas and electricity prices plunged by more than a quarter in the year to April, the largest fall on record.

Food and drink price rises also slowed for the 13th month in a row to 2.9% in April, from 4% in March, and the lowest level since November 2021.

However, services inflation, which looks only at service-related categories like hospitality, culture and education, declined by significantly less than economists had predicted.

It dipped slightly from 6% in March to 5.9% in April, when analysts had forecast a rate of 5.4% for the latest month.

ECONOMY Inflation
(PA Graphics)

This was driven by stubborn price rises across restaurants and hotels, with the rate of inflation increasing to 6% in April from 5.8% in March.

Average petrol prices also rose by 3.3p per litre between March and April, the ONS said.

Shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves said: “Inflation has fallen but now is not the time for Conservative ministers to be popping champagne corks and taking a victory lap.

“After 14 years of Conservative chaos, families are worse off. Prices in the shops have soared, mortgage bills have risen and taxes are at a 70-year high.”

Experts reacting to the latest figures pointed out that the higher-than-expected services inflation figure could have an impact on when the Bank of England decides to cut interest rates.

James Smith, developed markets economist for ING, said services inflation is “the single most important indicator for the Bank of England”.

April’s figure therefore reduces the chances of interest rates being cut when the Bank’s policymakers next meet in June, he said.