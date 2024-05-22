People still feeling worse off than pre-pandemic, says Jeremy Hunt

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
People still feeling worse off than pre-pandemic, says Jeremy Hunt

By Press Association
Chancellor Jeremy Hunt has acknowledged people still feel worse off than before the pandemic (Aaron Chown/PA)
People still feel worse off than before the pandemic, Jeremy Hunt acknowledged, as he was also challenged about his personal wealth.

The Chancellor conceded that the majority of the public have still not seen living standards rise again, as UK inflation fell to the lowest level in nearly three years in April.

Consumer Prices Index (CPI) inflation slowed to 2.3% in April, down from 3.2% in March, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

As the Chancellor hailed the latest statistics, he was asked by ITV’s Good Morning Britain if people should expect to feel better off.

He replied: “Do people feel better off now than a few years ago? No, because we have had something that you and I have never had in our lifetimes.”

Pointing to the pandemic and energy crisis, he added: “We have had two massive economic shocks in quick succession so, no, they don’t feel better than they felt a few years ago.

“The numbers show very clearly that, since 2010, over a longer period of time, living standards have improved, we have got four million more jobs, we have attracted more investment than anywhere in the world apart from China and the United States.”

He had earlier said: “We have been in power since 2019, yes, and indeed living standards have fallen even more in other countries.”

He was challenged about this claim, and reminded that the Conservative Party has been in Government since 2010.

As Mr Hunt faced broadcasters following the ONS announcement, he was also asked whether he has felt better off as a result of the cost-of-living crisis.

According to his register of financial interests, the South West Surrey MP is a buy-to-let landlord with seven flats in Southampton.

BBC Radio 4’s Today programme put this to him and asked if he has felt wealthier as inflation eased.

He replied: “It is nothing to do with me. It is to do with my responsibilities as Chancellor.”

He added: “What I know, when I became Chancellor, is we had the Office for Budget Responsibility saying we were going to have the biggest fall in living standards ever.

“We had the Bank of England saying that we were going to have the deepest, the longest recession for 100 years.”

He pointed to cost-of-living support the Government had offered, telling the BBC: “The result of those difficult decisions – and they were difficult because in the end we had to put up taxes for those decisions – but the result is living standards have gone up since Rishi Sunak became Prime Minister.”