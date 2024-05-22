Israel withdraws ambassador after Ireland recognises Palestinian statehood

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Israel withdraws ambassador after Ireland recognises Palestinian statehood

By Press Association
The Irish Government has announced it will formally recognise the state of Palestine (PA)
The Irish Government has announced it will formally recognise the state of Palestine (PA)

Israel has ordered back its ambassador from Ireland, after its foreign affairs minister called the decision by the Irish Government and other nations to recognise Palestine a “distorted step”.

Ireland announced on Wednesday that it will formally recognise the state of Palestine, with premier Simon Harris saying the country is joining Norway and Spain in making the historic move.

Israel’s foreign minister Israel Katz then accused Ireland of undermining its sovereignty and endangering its security, saying he has ordered Ambassador Dana Erlich to return to Israel.

“I have instructed the immediate recall of Israel’s ambassadors to Ireland and Norway for consultations in light of these countries’ decisions to recognise a Palestinian state,” Mr Katz said on social media site X.

“I’m sending a clear and unequivocal message to Ireland and Norway: Israel will not remain silent in the face of those undermining its sovereignty and endangering its security.

“Today’s decision sends a message to the Palestinians and the world: Terrorism pays.

“After the Hamas terror organisation carried out the largest massacre of Jews since the Holocaust, after committing heinous sexual crimes witnessed by the world, these countries chose to reward Hamas and Iran by recognising a Palestinian state.

“This distorted step by these countries is an injustice to the memory of the victims of 7/10, a blow to efforts to return the 128 hostages, and a boost to Hamas and Iran’s jihadists, which undermines the chance for peace and questions Israel’s right to self-defence.

“Israel will not remain silent – there will be further severe consequences.

“If Spain follows through on its intention to recognise a Palestinian state, a similar step will be taken against it.

“The Irish-Norwegian folly does not deter us; we are determined to achieve our goals: restoring security to our citizens, dismantling Hamas, and bringing the hostages home.

“There are no more just causes than these.”

Reacting to the statement, Mr Harris said Israel “loses nothing” from the recognition of the state of Palestine.

Simon Harris
Taoiseach Simon Harris said there must be a two-state solution (Damien Storan/PA)

“We need to see a two-state solution,” he said. “A solution that recognises the state of Israel, recognises the state of Palestine and recognises that both have a right to exist in peace, security and stability in the region.

“We must now, in the face of huge adversity and huge challenge, keep the destination of a two-state solution alive.

“We must be on the right side of history. When people look back on this period of time in the decades ahead, I want to be able to say proudly that Ireland spoke up and spoke out in favour of international law, in favour of a political pathway to peace, and in favour of two-state solution.”

Ireland’s deputy premier Michel Martin said: “In respect of minister Katz’s contribution and statement, part of that statement does say that the route is to direct negotiations. I’d agree with that aspect of the statement.

“We do need negotiations. Recognition of a Palestinian state creates that equal status in terms of Palestinians going to that table.

“But I’d also remind foreign minister Katz that there had been negotiations prior to this war, in Aqaba and Sharm El-Sheikh.

“Firm agreements were reached but they were not implemented and those were in respect of the settlements, for example, and the violent settlers in the West Bank and there was an agreement that that would cease.

“There was an urgent need to get back to the negotiating table and to get on to a political track and the recognition of a Palestinian state is part of the Arab Peace Initiative.”