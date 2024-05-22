Schools to ‘strive for excellence’ as specialist maths adviser appointed

A former maths teacher has been appointed by the Scottish Government to lead work to develop a new approach to the subject and boost achievement in schools.

Education Secretary Jenny Gilruth announced Andy Brown – who has also held acting head teacher roles in schools – will work with bosses at Education Scotland to update the curriculum for maths and numeracy.

The national mathematics specialist adviser will “play a valuable role as we strive for excellence” in the subject, Ms Gilruth said.

It comes in the wake of an international study which showed maths performance in Scottish schools is declining.

Specialist adviser Andy Brown said maths is a subject of ‘such importance to our society’ (Scottish Government/PA)

The latest Programme for International Student Assessment (Pisa) study by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development ranked Scotland slightly below the OECD average for maths.

Maths and numeracy are the first areas of Scotland’s curriculum to be updated, with changes to be tested with teachers later this year, the Scottish Government said.

Ms Gilruth, who used National Numeracy Day to announce the appointment of Mr Brown to the role, said she is “determined to drive forward further improvements in Scotland’s curriculum”.

She said that “given the particular challenges identified” in the latest Pisa statistics, “it is right that we begin with the maths curriculum”.

Mr Gilruth added: “While the figures show Scotland is similar to the OECD average in maths, we are not content to be average – and Andy will play a valuable role as we strive for excellence.

Education Secretary Jenny Gilruth announced the appointment on National Numeracy Day (Jane Barlow/PA)

“Andy brings a wealth of specialist experience to this position. As well as leading the work to update the maths and numeracy curriculum, he will advise me directly on maths improvement, including the different approaches which Scotland might consider to refresh our approach to teaching, learning and assessment.

“It is important to note that evidence from the 2023 national qualification results show ongoing recovery – and the most recent data for literacy and numeracy in primary schools shows attainment at a record high.

“That is something we are determined to build on and I look forward to working with Andy to drive further improvements in our schools.”

Mr Brown said he is “naturally honoured and delighted” to have been appointed national mathematics specialist adviser.

He added: “I look forward to working closely with the wonderfully talented educators across Scotland to support curricular improvements in mathematics and numeracy.

“Mathematics is a subject which is of such importance to our society. It can bring joy and wonder, and I hope I will play a part in promoting this.”