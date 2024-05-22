Health Secretary opens new training hub to improve patient care

Health Secretary Neil Gray has opened a state-of-the-art training centre to improve patient care.

The NHS Scotland Academy skills and simulation centre has launched at the Golden Jubilee University Hospital in Clydebank, West Dunbartonshire, and will present practitioners with simulated scenarios to hone their skills.

It replicates real-world environments and is expected to train more than 800 NHS staff in its first year.

Training times could be drastically reduced at the skills centre, with nurses developing their operating theatre skills in six months instead of a year.

The Health Secretary said he hoped the centre would improve patient outcomes while tackling workforce issues and staffing retention.

Mr Gray said: “Harnessing the latest technology is an important part of our plan to reform and recover Scotland’s NHS.

“It’s exciting to see how the innovations in the skills and simulation centre will be used to accelerate training skills by providing unprecedented hands-on experience.

“The NHS workforce is our greatest asset and that is why it’s so important to invest in their training and development.

“Quicker and more effective training will help to improve diagnostic accuracy and therefore patient outcomes as well as address workforce pressures and aid retention of staff across NHS Scotland.”