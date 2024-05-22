Move to recognise Palestine is only the first step, says Sinn Fein leader

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Move to recognise Palestine is only the first step, says Sinn Fein leader

By Press Association
Mary Lou McDonald has called for Ireland to use its influence with the US and the EU (PA)
Ireland’s move to formally recognise the state of Palestine sends “a powerful message” but must be built upon through “tangible action”, Irish politicians have said.

The reaction comes as Ireland, Norway and Spain made a joint announcement that they would recognise the state of Palestine, sparking anger from Israel which summoned those countries’ ambassadors and recalled its own.

The leader of Ireland’s largest opposition party, Sinn Fein, said the recognition of Palestine by Ireland is an important step for the Palestinian people.

Mary Lou McDonald said although Ireland was a small nation, it can “punch above our weight when it comes to influence” in the EU and US.

“The recognition of Palestinian statehood by Ireland must be the first step in the Government playing a leading international role in assisting the creation of an independent and sovereign Palestinian state,” she said.

“The Government must follow today’s announcement by utilising every tool at their disposal to hold Israel to account and to demand full adherence to international law.”

Social Democrats leader Holly Cairns welcomed the decision, describing it as a “powerful move”.

“I also want to pay tribute to the many tens of thousands of Irish people who fought for the government to take this step,” Ms Cairns added.

“Every weekend in every corner of the country, in cities, towns, villages and college campuses, people have marched in support of the Palestinian people and demanded an end to the ongoing genocide.

“The Irish people’s solidarity with the Palestinian people is unbreakable. It’s long past time this solidarity was formally acknowledged by our Government with recognition of the State of Palestine.

“My only wish is that it happened sooner. It’s now eight months into this conflict, with nearly 130,000 Palestinians having being killed, maimed or gone missing presumed dead under mountains of rubble.

“The scale of death and devastation is truly horrifying. That so much of the Western world has turned a blind eye to this carnage is shameful and it’s shocking.”

The West Cork TD called on the Government to enact the Occupied Territories Bill and the Illegal Israeli Settlement Divestment Bill.

Taoiseach Simon Harris told Ms Cairns that he is continuing to push EU leaders for a review of the EU trade agreement with Israel.

He said he was “frustrated” he has not yet persuaded others of the “merits” of the review.

Fianna Fail MEP Barry Andrews said that the move by Ireland, Norway and Spain to recognise the state of Palestine “sends a powerful message” and the EU “must now step up”.

He said that after “months of inaction and deafening silence” by some leaders, the EU has an opportunity “to do the right thing”.

“Three decades after the Oslo process began, the Israeli government has been increasingly and explicitly clear that it does not, and will not, accept a Palestinian state,” Mr Andrews said.

“As such, it is now critical for the international community and especially the EU, which has extensive diplomatic and economic links to both Palestine and Israel, to recognise a Palestinian state, based on 1967 borders, if we are to have a chance at peace and the two-state solution.

“We need to make clear that Palestinian self-determination is not negotiable; it is, as the UN has made clear, an inalienable right.”

The chief executive of Irish charity Trocaire, Caoimhe de Barra, welcomed the move, but said Ireland needed to “build” on the recognition by increasing pressure on Israel to negotiate “a just peace”.

“Ireland can do this by enacting laws that ensure that Irish taxpayer money is not invested in the illegally occupied Palestinian territories or in Israeli defence companies and that goods and services produced in the occupied territories cannot be traded in Ireland,” she said.

“By taking such tangible and practical actions, the Irish Government can continue to show leadership in bringing about an end to the appalling situation in Palestine.”

Independent MEP Clare Daly said: “Ireland should have recognised Palestine as a state decades ago.

“While welcome, taking this step now is yet another symbolic gesture from the Government, when what Palestinians need is tangible action, such as an arms embargo, denial of passage through Shannon airport to US military aircraft aiding the genocide, and suspension of the trade relationship with Israel.”

She said that Irish exports of dual-use goods to Israel “increased sevenfold” in 2023, and so the Government should end Ireland’s “complicity” in what is happening to the people of Gaza.