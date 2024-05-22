PM repeats election will be in second half of the year amid summer speculation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
PM repeats election will be in second half of the year amid summer speculation

By Press Association
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has insisted the general election will take place in the second half of the year (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has insisted the general election will take place in the second half of the year (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Rishi Sunak has repeated his insistence that the general election will take place in the second half of the year amid mounting speculation he could have his eye on a summer polling day.

During Prime Minister’s Questions on Wednesday, he declined to rule out a summer vote – which some believe could take place on July 4 – when challenged over the timing.

SNP Westminster Leader Stephen Flynn said: “Speculation is rife, so I think the public deserve a clear answer to a simple question. Does the Prime Minister intend to call a summer general election or is he feart?”

Mr Sunak replied: “There is, Mr Speaker – spoiler alert – there is going to be a general election in the second half of this year.

“At that moment, the British people will in fact see the truth about the honourable gentleman opposite me (Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer), because that will be the choice at the next election, Mr Speaker – a party that is not able to say to the country what they would do, a party that would put at risk our hard-earned economic stability, or the Conservatives that are delivering a secure future for our United Kingdom.”

The rumour mill at Westminster has been thrown into overdrive amid some rare welcome news for the Prime Minister, as official figures showed inflation slowed to 2.3% in April, the lowest level since July 2021.

Opinion poll graphic
(PA Graphics)

Cabinet ministers are being summoned to Downing Street for a meeting later on Wednesday, after the usual Tuesday slot was delayed by the Prime Minister’s trip to Austria.

Downing Street did nothing to quell the speculation, with Mr Sunak’s press secretary telling reporters in Westminster she was “not going to rule anything in or out” when pressed on whether he could call a snap election for July.

She declined to say when the second half of 2024 begins in Mr Sunak’s view, noting it “is quite a wide range”.

Opinion poll tracker graphic
(PA Graphics)

July is, just, in the second half of the year.

The press secretary also highlighted Wednesday’s “good inflation news”, after Mr Sunak earlier declared inflation is “back to normal” in a “major milestone” for the country.

It follows a difficult period for the Conservatives, who have suffered two defections by backbench MPs and a drubbing at the local elections earlier this month.

Polls continue to suggest the Tories are on course to lose the forthcoming national vote, with Labour retaining a double-digit lead.

No 10 also refused to comment on claims that Mr Sunak might instead be about to announce a reshuffle, or that Jeremy Hunt could step down as Chancellor.

“We don’t comment on reshuffle speculation,” his press secretary said.

She declined to repeat Mr Sunak’s previous commitment that Mr Hunt would stay at the helm of the Treasury until the upcoming election.

When pressed, she said: “We think the Chancellor’s doing a very good job and it’s very clear that the economy is on the up.”

The latest possible date Mr Sunak could hold the election is January 28 2025.