PM repeats election will be in second half of the year amid summer speculation

Rishi Sunak has repeated his insistence that the general election will take place in the second half of the year amid mounting speculation he could have his eye on a summer polling day.

During Prime Minister’s Questions on Wednesday, he declined to rule out a summer vote – which some believe could take place on July 4 – when challenged over the timing.

SNP Westminster Leader Stephen Flynn said: “Speculation is rife, so I think the public deserve a clear answer to a simple question. Does the Prime Minister intend to call a summer general election or is he feart?”

Mr Sunak replied: “There is, Mr Speaker – spoiler alert – there is going to be a general election in the second half of this year.

“At that moment, the British people will in fact see the truth about the honourable gentleman opposite me (Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer), because that will be the choice at the next election, Mr Speaker – a party that is not able to say to the country what they would do, a party that would put at risk our hard-earned economic stability, or the Conservatives that are delivering a secure future for our United Kingdom.”

The rumour mill at Westminster has been thrown into overdrive amid some rare welcome news for the Prime Minister, as official figures showed inflation slowed to 2.3% in April, the lowest level since July 2021.

(PA Graphics)

Cabinet ministers are being summoned to Downing Street for a meeting later on Wednesday, after the usual Tuesday slot was delayed by the Prime Minister’s trip to Austria.

Downing Street did nothing to quell the speculation, with Mr Sunak’s press secretary telling reporters in Westminster she was “not going to rule anything in or out” when pressed on whether he could call a snap election for July.

She declined to say when the second half of 2024 begins in Mr Sunak’s view, noting it “is quite a wide range”.

(PA Graphics)

July is, just, in the second half of the year.

The press secretary also highlighted Wednesday’s “good inflation news”, after Mr Sunak earlier declared inflation is “back to normal” in a “major milestone” for the country.

It follows a difficult period for the Conservatives, who have suffered two defections by backbench MPs and a drubbing at the local elections earlier this month.

Polls continue to suggest the Tories are on course to lose the forthcoming national vote, with Labour retaining a double-digit lead.

Today marks a major moment for our economy. pic.twitter.com/C1VczS3Bd9 — Rishi Sunak (@RishiSunak) May 22, 2024

No 10 also refused to comment on claims that Mr Sunak might instead be about to announce a reshuffle, or that Jeremy Hunt could step down as Chancellor.

“We don’t comment on reshuffle speculation,” his press secretary said.

She declined to repeat Mr Sunak’s previous commitment that Mr Hunt would stay at the helm of the Treasury until the upcoming election.

When pressed, she said: “We think the Chancellor’s doing a very good job and it’s very clear that the economy is on the up.”

The latest possible date Mr Sunak could hold the election is January 28 2025.