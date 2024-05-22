Delay to financial strategy unacceptable, committee tells Government

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Delay to financial strategy unacceptable, committee tells Government

By Press Association
The strategy is currently due to be announced on June 20 (Jane Barlow/PA)
The delay to Scotland’s medium-term financial strategy (MTFS) and tax plans is unacceptable, Holyrood’s Finance Committee has said, as it pushed for an earlier date.

In a letter to the committee on Tuesday, Finance Secretary Shona Robison said the publication had to be delayed until June 20 due to the appointment of new First Minister John Swinney.

Finance and Public Administration Committee convener Kenneth Gibson, however, was upset by the delay, claiming it will mean there is less time for scrutiny of what will be major Government plans before the summer recess.

In a letter sent on Wednesday, Mr Gibson urged the minister to bring forward the announcement to June 12, a date agreed on unanimously by the committee.

“The committee is deeply disappointed at the significant delay in publishing the MTFS,” he said.

“While we understand that a short delay might be required to allow the incoming First Minister to take a view on critical policy issues and align the fiscal strategy with the Government’s wider approach, we do not accept that a three-week delay is justified.

“As you note in your letter, this time-frame does not meet the expectation set out in the written agreement between the committee and the Scottish Government that the MTFS be published at least four weeks prior to summer recess.”

Other Holyrood committees, he added, will also struggle to use the MTFS to inform their pre-budget scrutiny before the draft budget for 2025-26 is published – something usually done in December.

“The committee considers that the time-frame proposed is therefore unacceptable and would significantly undermine the ability of the Scottish Parliament’s committees to effectively perform our scrutiny role of Scotland’s public finances,” he said.

The Scottish Government has been contacted for comment.