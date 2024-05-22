Delay to financial strategy unacceptable, committee tells Government

The delay to Scotland’s medium-term financial strategy (MTFS) and tax plans is unacceptable, Holyrood’s Finance Committee has said, as it pushed for an earlier date.

In a letter to the committee on Tuesday, Finance Secretary Shona Robison said the publication had to be delayed until June 20 due to the appointment of new First Minister John Swinney.

Finance and Public Administration Committee convener Kenneth Gibson, however, was upset by the delay, claiming it will mean there is less time for scrutiny of what will be major Government plans before the summer recess.

In a letter sent on Wednesday, Mr Gibson urged the minister to bring forward the announcement to June 12, a date agreed on unanimously by the committee.

“The committee is deeply disappointed at the significant delay in publishing the MTFS,” he said.

The Finance Secretary says @scotgov's publication of the Medium-Term Financial Strategy, its draft Tax Strategy and the Infrastructure Investment Plan annual report have been delayed.@ShonaRobison now proposes 20 June for publication. Read in full👇 https://t.co/C0rEaBOxCM pic.twitter.com/qKbJwodsk7 — Finance and Public Admn Committee (@SP_FinancePAC) May 21, 2024

“While we understand that a short delay might be required to allow the incoming First Minister to take a view on critical policy issues and align the fiscal strategy with the Government’s wider approach, we do not accept that a three-week delay is justified.

“As you note in your letter, this time-frame does not meet the expectation set out in the written agreement between the committee and the Scottish Government that the MTFS be published at least four weeks prior to summer recess.”

Other Holyrood committees, he added, will also struggle to use the MTFS to inform their pre-budget scrutiny before the draft budget for 2025-26 is published – something usually done in December.

“The committee considers that the time-frame proposed is therefore unacceptable and would significantly undermine the ability of the Scottish Parliament’s committees to effectively perform our scrutiny role of Scotland’s public finances,” he said.

The Scottish Government has been contacted for comment.