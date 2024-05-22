Green leaders look to increase tally of MPs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Green leaders look to increase tally of MPs

By Press Association
Carla Denyer and Adrian Ramsay are targeting four seats for the Greens in the election (Ian West/PA)
Carla Denyer and Adrian Ramsay are targeting four seats for the Greens in the election (Ian West/PA)

The Greens’ double-headed leadership goes into the General Election determined to increase the party’s representation at Westminster from a lone MP.

Carla Denyer and Adrian Ramsay were elected co-leaders of the party in England and Wales in 2021 having promised to bring a greater degree of professionalism to its organisation and campaigning.

SNP, Plaid Cymru & Green targets at General Election
(PA Graphics)

In doing so, they overcame the challenge of two more high-profile activists – deputy leader Amelia Womack and Extinction Rebellion co-founder Tamsin Omond.

They subsequently set out plans to target four seats which they believe are potentially winnable – including the newly-created constituency of Bristol Central, where Ms Denyer is standing.

A city councillor in Bristol, Ms Denyer proposed the motion which led to it becoming the first city in the UK to declare a climate emergency – a move subsequently copied by dozens of other authorities.

Co-leaders Carla Denyer and Adrian Ramsay
Carla Denyer and Adrian Ramsay became co-leaders in 2021 (Ian West/PA)

In the 2019 general election, she ran as the Green candidate in Bristol West, finishing second behind Labour’s Thangam Debbonaire.

Mr Ramsay also has a background in local government, having been a councillor for eight years in Norwich, where he was credited with overseeing its success in becoming the largest Green councillor group in the country.

A close ally of former leader Caroline Lucas, he served under her as deputy leader and helped organise the campaign which resulted in her being elected the party’s first – and so far only – MP in 2010.