20mph speed limit in Wales ‘draconian’, says Tory shadow transport minister

By Press Association
Wales dropped the default speed limit on restricted roads last year (Ben Birchall/PA)
The Welsh shadow transport minister has described the 20mph speed limit in the country as “draconian” and “bringing Wales to a standstill”.

Wales became the first nation in the UK to drop the default speed limit from 30mph to 20mph for restricted roads last September.

Almost 470,000 people in Wales have signed a petition calling for the law to be scrapped, the highest number in the history of the Senedd.

Former first minister Mark Drakeford previously suggested drivers would not be fined for breaching the new limit if they were “genuinely confused”.

Natasha Asghar
Natasha Asghar (Ben Birchall/PA)

Conservative Natasha Asghar MS said during a Senedd debate on Wednesday: “The sheer number of people who signed this petition in such a short space of time highlights the strength of feeling amongst the Welsh public towards this policy, and as a regional member for South Wales East, I commend all of you from every single corner of Wales for your sheer dedication.

“The frustration with this policy has stemmed from the fact it is draconian in every sense of the word. The consultation process has come after the policy was implemented, which is quite frankly the wrong way around.

“I’ve said it on many occasions, and many may boo and deny it, but this policy is poised to deliver a £9 billion blow to the economy.

“It’s hampering our emergency services, it’s hindering our public transport network and it’s making Wales a less attractive place to live, work, visit and invest.

“In short, it’s quite literally bringing Wales to a standstill.”