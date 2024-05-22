Tice: The insurgent threatening Sunak’s election hopes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Tice: The insurgent threatening Sunak’s election hopes

By Press Association
Reform Party leader Richard Tice (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Reform Party leader Richard Tice (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Richard Tice is the multimillionaire former Tory donor now hoping to spoil the Conservatives’ party on election night.

The one-time property developer inherited the leadership of Reform UK from Nigel Farage when he decided to step back from frontline politics in the aftermath of Britain’s withdrawal from the EU.

While he may have little chance of gaining the keys to No 10 himself, many Tories fear he could put a real dent in Rishi Sunak’s hopes of a return to Downing Street come the General Election.

A long-time Eurosceptic, Mr Tice made his fortune in the property business, following in the footsteps of his grandfather who once sought to demolish London’s landmark Ritz Hotel to make way for offices.

Richard Tice out on the campaign trail
Richard Tice out on the campaign trail (Joe Giddens/PA)

In the run-up to the 2016 EU referendum he displayed a similar iconoclasm, teaming up with fellow businessman Arron Banks to form Leave.EU rather than joining the Vote Leave campaign fronted by Boris Johnson and backed by many Brexit-supporting Tories.

The group was responsible for some of the more controversial adverts of the campaign with images of migrants pouring across a border, helping to earn them the sobriquet – along with Mr Farage – of “the bad boys of Brexit”.

A Tory member for all his adult life, Mr Tice finally broke with the party in 2019 in frustration at the failure of Theresa May’s government to deliver on the referendum result.

Instead, he joined Mr Farage’s new Brexit Party (as Reform was originally called), becoming party chairman and securing election as MEP for East of England in final European parliamentary elections held in the UK.

Richard Tice with Nigel Farage (left) at the launch the Brexit Party’s 2019 European Parliament elections campaign
Richard Tice with Nigel Farage at the launch the Brexit Party’s 2019 European Parliament elections campaign (Joe Giddens/PA)

When Mr Farage decided to give up the leadership in March 2021 – having accepted Brexit was secure and “won’t be reversed” – Mr Tice was the obvious successor.

Some at Westminster suspected he was simply keeping the seat warm pending the return of his predecessor – who had already resigned twice before from frontline politics.

He has, however, sought to develop his own agenda, emerging as a fierce critic of Covid lockdown restrictions and Government net zero policies and campaigning for tax cuts and an end to “woke nonsense” in the police and other public services.

In contrast to the blokeish, saloon bar bonhomie of Mr Farage, Mr Tice cuts an altogether more conventional political figure.

He will, however, hope that his fundamentally anti-establishment message will resonate with disaffected voters, particularly in those “red wall” seats which the Tories took from Labour in 2019.