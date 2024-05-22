Key questions about the General Election

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Politics

Key questions about the General Election

By Press Association
The General Election will be held on July 4 (PA)
The General Election will be held on July 4 (PA)

Rishi Sunak has announced the date for a long-awaited General Election. Here are the key things to know:

– When will the next election take place?

The election will be held on Thursday July 4.

– What happens to Parliament and the Government when an election is called?

Once the King grants the Prime Minister permission to hold a general election, the Prime Minister can set a date to dissolve Parliament and the polls take place 25 working days later.

2024 General Election key dates
(PA Graphics)

Parliament must complete all business before it is dissolved – bills that have not already received Royal Assent will not become law and cannot be continued into the next parliament.

Prorogation – as the formal end to the parliamentary session is known – may take place a few days before dissolution.

MPs must clear their offices – whether they intend to stand down or run in the election.

– How many current MPs will not be running?

A total of 105 MPs have said they will not stand in the next election. That includes 65 Conservatives, 19 from Labour and 9 from the SNP.

These include Dan Poulter and Natalie Elphicke, who defected from the Tories to Labour.

– How will the election campaigns work?

Parties decide themselves when to launch their manifestos – since 1997, Labour and the Conservatives have launched their manifestos between 18 and 29 days before the polling date, according to the Institute for Government.

– How are the parties faring in the polls?

The Labour Party is leading with 45%, with the Conservatives trailing behind at 24%, opinion polls published May 22 show.

Opinion polls since 2019 general election
(PA Graphics)

Reform was polling at 11%, the Lib Dems at 10% and the Green Party at 6%.

This is based on a seven-day rolling average.

– What are the key policy battlegrounds?

The long-term future of the NHS and immigration policy will likely be key battlegrounds in the run-up to the General Election.

Sir Keir Starmer recently unveiled a pledge card with six “first steps” a Labour Government would take. These include measures to invest in the NHS, education and policing, to set up a new national energy company and an elite border force, and to promote economic stability.

– What ID will voters need on election day?

Acceptable forms of ID include a passport, driving licence, Proof of Age Standards Scheme (Pass) cards, Blue Badges and some concessionary travel cards. The Government has also said it intends to make veterans’ ID cards a valid form of voter identification after former service personnel were turned away from polling stations at local elections.

Voters can also choose to cast their ballots by post, for example, if they live abroad or are away from home on the day. This must be organised ahead of time.