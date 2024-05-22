General Election top target seats, by party

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
General Election top target seats, by party

By Press Association
A guide to where the 2024 General Election will be won and lost (Peter Byrne/PA)
A guide to where the 2024 General Election will be won and lost (Peter Byrne/PA)

Here is a list of the top target seats for the main political parties at the General Election on July 4.

The election is being held using new constituency boundaries, which means the results cannot be compared directly with what happened at the last general election in 2019.

To measure how well the parties do at the election, and to determine which seats they need to win to form a government, a set of notional results for the 2019 election has been calculated to show what would have happened if that contest had taken place using the new boundaries.

POLITICS Election
These notional results have been compiled by Professor Colin Rallings and Professor Michael Thrasher of the University of Plymouth, on behalf of the PA news agency, the BBC, ITN and Sky News.

The lists of target seats are based on the size of the swing needed to gain the seat based on the notional outcome in 2019.

The top 100 targets have been listed for Labour and the Conservatives, the top 50 for the Liberal Democrats, and the top 10 for other parties (top nine for the SNP, as they can only make a maximum of nine gains).

POLITICS Election
The lists are ranked according to the size of the swing to gain, starting with the smallest.

The name of the constituency is followed in brackets by the notional 2019 winner of the seat, then by the size of the swing needed to gain, in percentage points.

Where appropriate, the swing takes account of the need to overtake the second placed party.

– Labour targets

1 Burnley (Con) 0.13 percentage points
2 Leigh & Atherton (Con) 0.33
3 High Peak (Con) 0.54
4 Bangor Aberconwy (Con) 0.77
5 Wolverhampton West (Con) 0.92
6 Bury South (Con) 0.94
7 Bury North (Con) 1.20
8 Bolton North East (Con) 1.28
9 Watford (Con) 1.35
10 Chingford & Woodford Green (Con) 1.47
11 Wycombe (Con) 1.59
12 Birmingham Northfield (Con) 1.69
13 Leeds North West (Con) 1.80
14 Stroud (Con) 2.03
15 Keighley & Ilkley (Con) 2.11
16 Stoke-on-Trent Central (Con) 2.11
17 Whitehaven & Workington (Con) 2.17
18 Lothian East (SNP) 2.17
19 Gedling (Con) 2.22
20 Walsall & Bloxwich (Con) 2.40
21 Peterborough (Con) 2.47
22 Vale of Glamorgan (Con) 2.57
23 West Bromwich (Con) 2.60
24 Cheshire Mid (Con) 2.66
25 Wakefield & Rothwell (Con) 2.67
26 Ynys Mon (Con) 2.69
27 Derby North (Con) 2.70
28 Bridgend (Con) 2.73
29 Clwyd North (Con) 2.76
30 Lancaster & Wyre (Con) 3.05
31 Hastings & Rye (Con) 3.36
32 Eltham & Chislehurst (Con) 3.37
33 Cowdenbeath & Kirkcaldy (SNP) 3.41
34 Lincoln (Con) 3.47
35 Hyndburn (Con) 3.48
36 Broxtowe (Con) 3.58
37 Chipping Barnet (Con) 3.60
38 Northampton North (Con) 3.85
39 Newton Aycliffe & Spennymoor (Con) 3.93
40 Hendon (Con) 4.01
41 Truro & Falmouth (Con) 4.04
42 Wrexham (Con) 4.18
43 Hull West & Haltemprice (Con) 4.35
44 Blackpool South (Con) 4.36
45 Calder Valley (Con) 4.52
46 Milton Keynes Central (Con) 4.70
47 Southampton Itchen (Con) 4.74
48 Clwyd East (Con) 5.00
49 Glasgow North East (SNP) 5.01
50 Darlington (Con) 5.36
51 Redcar (Con) 5.45
52 Ipswich (Con) 5.53
53 Coatbridge & Bellshill (SNP) 5.54
54 Altrincham & Sale West (Con) 5.61
55 Swindon South (Con) 5.70
56 Cities of London & Westminster (Con) 5.73
57 Airdrie & Shotts (SNP) 5.74
58 Bolsover (Con) 5.77
59 Shipley (Con) 5.78
60 Crewe & Nantwich (Con) 5.79
61 Loughborough (Con) 5.90
62 Midlothian (SNP) 5.92
63 Rutherglen (SNP) 5.97
64 Tipton & Wednesbury (Con) 6.14
65 Rushcliffe (Con) 6.18
66 Norwich North (Con) 6.31
67 Spen Valley (Con) 6.42
68 Glasgow South West (SNP) 6.43
69 Milton Keynes North (Con) 6.55
70 Worcester (Con) 6.64
71 Glasgow North (SNP) 6.72
72 Rother Valley (Con) 6.74
73 Southport (Con) 6.80
74 Ashfield (Con) 6.81
75 Shrewsbury (Con) 6.96
76 Worthing East & Shoreham (Con) 7.03
77 Caerfyrddin (Con) 7.04
78 Penistone & Stocksbridge (Con) 7.28
79 Barrow & Furness (Con) 7.43
80 Ceredigion Preseli (Plaid Cymru) 7.49
81 Colne Valley (Con) 7.50
82 Filton & Bradley Stoke (Con) 7.61
83 Glasgow East (SNP) 7.62
84 Uxbridge & South Ruislip (Con) 7.82
85 Pembrokeshire Mid & South (Con) 7.84
86 Thanet East (Con) 7.91
87 Corby & East Northamptonshire (Con) 8.05
88 Leeds South West & Morley (Con) 8.16
89 Hamilton & Clyde Valley (SNP) 8.18
90 Bishop Auckland (Con) 8.19
91 Chelsea & Fulham (Con) 8.21
92 Crawley (Con) 8.38
93 Na h-Eileanan an Iar (SNP) 8.42
94 Harrow East (Con) 8.59
95 South Ribble (Con) 8.65
96 Newcastle-under-Lyme (Con) 8.73
97 Bournemouth East (Con) 8.94
98 Stevenage (Con) 8.98
99 Motherwell, Wishaw & Carluke (SNP) 9.23
100 Glasgow South (SNP) 9.42

– Conservative targets

1 Warrington South (Lab) 0.06 percentage points
2 Coventry North West (Lab) 0.22
3 Kensington & Bayswater (Lab) 0.36
4 Alyn & Deeside (Lab) 0.39
5 Wirral West (Lab) 0.41
6 Beckenham & Penge (Lab) 0.52
7 Heywood & Middleton North (Lab) 0.80
8 Dagenham & Rainham (Lab) 0.80
9 Coventry South (Lab) 0.86
10 Warwick & Leamington (Lab) 1.12
11 Bedford (Lab) 1.19
12 Pontefract, Castleford & Knottingley (Lab) 1.31
13 Doncaster Central (Lab) 1.38
14 Ceredigion Preseli (Plaid Cymru) 1.40
15 Rawmarsh & Conisbrough (Lab) 1.55
16 Chesterfield (Lab) 1.61
17 Oldham East & Saddleworth (Lab) 1.62
18 Warrington North (Lab) 1.63
19 Canterbury (Lab) 1.89
20 Halifax (Lab) 1.99
21 Newport West & Islwyn (Lab) 2.06
22 Perth & Kinross-shire (SNP) 2.09
23 Cramlington & Killingworth (Lab) 2.24
24 Ayr, Carrick & Cumnock (SNP) 2.50
25 Moray West, Nairn & Strathspey (SNP) 2.58
26 Doncaster North (Lab) 2.58
27 Nottingham North & Kimberley (Lab) 2.89
28 Gower (Lab) 2.93
29 Leeds East (Lab) 3.06
30 Leeds West & Pudsey (Lab) 3.09
31 Wolverhampton South East (Lab) 3.10
32 Tynemouth (Lab) 3.26
33 Bradford South (Lab) 3.34
34 Croydon East (Lab) 3.37
35 Sunderland Central (Lab) 3.41
36 Stalybridge & Hyde (Lab) 3.48
37 Lothian East (SNP) 3.66
38 Hull East (Lab) 3.67
39 Houghton & Sunderland South (Lab) 3.73
40 Rotherham (Lab) 3.79
41 Putney (Lab) 3.98
42 Birmingham Erdington (Lab) 3.98
43 Worsley & Eccles (Lab) 4.00
44 Normanton & Hemsworth (Lab) 4.06
45 Llanelli (Lab) 4.32
46 Hartlepool (Lab) 4.38
47 Durham, City of (Lab) 4.54
48 Blaydon & Consett (Lab) 4.56
49 Stockton North (Lab) 4.61
50 Durham North (Lab) 4.63
51 Washington & Gateshead South (Lab) 4.69
52 Torfaen (Lab) 4.72
53 Argyll, Bute & South Lochaber (SNP) 4.83
54 Renfrewshire East (SNP) 4.90
55 Plymouth Sutton & Devonport (Lab) 5.20
56 Angus & Perthshire Glens (SNP) 5.31
57 St Albans (Lib Dems) 5.34
58 Aberdeen South (SNP) 5.45
59 Battersea (Lab) 5.49
60 Makerfield (Lab) 5.49
61 Sheffield South East (Lab) 5.56
62 Bristol North East (Lab) 5.59
63 Newport East (Lab) 5.64
64 Portsmouth South (Lab) 5.65
65 Ashton-under-Lyne (Lab) 5.67
66 Ayrshire Central (SNP) 5.70
67 Chester North & Neston (Lab) 5.93
68 Runcorn & Helsby (Lab) 5.97
69 Bristol North West (Lab) 6.19
70 Leicester East (Lab) 6.22
71 Newcastle upon Tyne North (Lab) 6.30
72 Leicester West (Lab) 6.32
73 Richmond Park (Lib Dems) 6.54
74 Hull North & Cottingham (Lab) 6.59
75 Luton South & South Bedfordshire (Lab) 6.73
76 Southampton Test (Lab) 6.90
77 Cardiff North (Lab) 6.93
78 Gateshead Central & Whickham (Lab) 7.03
79 Derby South (Lab) 7.09
80 Blyth & Ashington (Lab) 7.12
81 Cowdenbeath & Kirkcaldy (SNP) 7.25
82 Barnsley North (Lab) 7.28
83 Stirling & Strathallan (SNP) 7.40
84 Sheffield Hallam (Lab) 7.43
85 Wigan (Lab) 7.47
86 Huddersfield (Lab) 7.54
87 Caerphilly (Lab) 7.66
88 Lancashire West (Lab) 7.91
89 Feltham & Heston (Lab) 7.97
90 Reading Central (Lab) 8.10
91 Brighton Kemptown & Peacehaven (Lab) 8.38
92 Birmingham Edgbaston (Lab) 8.43
93 Coventry East (Lab) 8.54
94 Enfield North (Lab) 8.71
95 Ilford North (Lab) 8.72
96 Ayrshire North & Arran (SNP) 8.85
97 Hamilton & Clyde Valley (SNP) 8.99
98 Oxford West & Abingdon (Lib Dems) 9.05
99 Sefton Central (Lab) 9.12
100 South Shields (Lab) 9.13

– Liberal Democrat targets

1 Carshalton & Wallington (Con) 0.64 percentage points
2 Fife North East (SNP) 0.70
3 Wimbledon (Con) 0.74
4 Sheffield Hallam (Lab) 0.92
5 Cambridgeshire South (Con) 1.25
6 Cheltenham (Con) 1.25
7 Dunbartonshire Mid (SNP) 1.70
8 Cheadle (Con) 2.09
9 Eastbourne (Con) 2.11
10 Caithness, Sutherland & Easter Ross (SNP) 2.64
11 Esher & Walton (Con) 2.68
12 Guildford (Con) 2.96
13 Lewes (Con) 3.71
14 Hazel Grove (Con) 4.18
15 Westmorland & Lonsdale (Con) 4.74
16 St Ives (Con) 4.85
17 Finchley & Golders Green (Con) 5.98
18 Cities of London & Westminster (Con) 6.05
19 Winchester (Con) 7.08
20 Taunton & Wellington (Con) 7.84
21 Harrogate & Knaresborough (Con) 7.91
22 Cambridge (Lab) 8.14
23 Sutton & Cheam (Con) 8.27
24 Woking (Con) 8.60
25 Brecon, Radnor & Cwm Tawe (Con) 8.70
26 Eastleigh (Con) 8.72
27 Didcot & Wantage (Con) 9.22
28 Bermondsey & Old Southwark (Lab) 9.28
29 Dorking & Horley (Con) 9.52
30 Godalming & Ash (Con) 9.63
31 Dorset West (Con) 10.71
32 Chelsea & Fulham (Con) 10.82
33 Henley & Thame (Con) 11.05
34 Newbury (Con) 11.24
35 Wokingham (Con) 11.59
36 Hitchin (Con) 11.67
37 Hampstead & Highgate (Lab) 11.68
38 St Neots & Mid Cambridgeshire (Con) 12.24
39 Ely & East Cambridgeshire (Con) 12.35
40 Devon South (Con) 12.66
41 Wells & Mendip Hills (Con) 12.66
42 Sussex Mid (Con) 12.90
43 Frome & East Somerset (Con) 12.92
44 Thornbury & Yate (Con) 12.96
45 Chippenham (Con) 13.06
46 Farnham & Bordon (Con) 13.27
47 Devon North (Con) 13.33
48 Glastonbury & Somerton (Con) 13.33
49 Tunbridge Wells (Con) 13.40
50 Earley & Woodley (Con) 13.48

– Green targets

1 Bristol Central (Lab) 16.23 percentage points
2 Isle of Wight West (Con) 19.30
3 Edinburgh North & Leith (SNP) 20.26
4 Dunfermline & Dollar (SNP) 21.35
5 Frome & East Somerset (Con) 21.61
6 Isle of Wight East (Con) 21.70
7 Hampstead & Highgate (Lab) 21.99
8 Livingston (SNP) 22.34
9 Bathgate & Linlithgow (SNP) 22.46
10 East Kilbride & Strathaven (SNP) 22.48

– SNP targets

1 Aberdeenshire West & Kincardine (Con) 0.79 percentage points
2 Dumfries & Galloway (Con) 1.48
3 Aberdeenshire North & Moray East (Con) 2.61
4 Edinburgh West (Lib Dems) 2.62
5 Gordon & Buchan (Con) 3.39
6 Dumfriesshire, Clydesdale & Tweeddale (Con) 4.26
7 Berwickshire, Roxburgh & Selkirk (Con) 4.84
8 Orkney & Shetland (Lib Dems) 5.41
9 Edinburgh South (Lab) 10.18

– Plaid Cymru targets

1 Ynys Mon (Con) 3.48 percentage points
2 Caerfyrddin (Con) 4.25
3 Llanelli (Lab) 9.53
4 Caerphilly (Lab) 14.59
5 Pontypridd (Lab) 17.87
6 Neath & Swansea East (Lab) 19.70
7 Cardiff West (Lab) 21.34
8 Merthyr Tydfil & Aberdare (Lab) 21.78
9 Rhondda & Ogmore (Lab) 21.93
10 Aberafan Maesteg (Lab) 21.97

– Reform UK targets

(Based on the notional 2019 performance of the Brexit Party, as Reform UK was then called)

1 Barnsley North (Lab) 4.50 percentage points
2 Hartlepool (Lab) 5.92
3 Barnsley South (Lab) 6.29
4 Doncaster North (Lab) 12.82
5 Easington (Lab) 14.31
6 South Shields (Lab) 14.70
7 Rotherham (Lab) 16.07
8 Normanton & Hemsworth (Lab) 16.19
9 Blaenau Gwent & Rhymney (Lab) 16.20
10 Caerphilly (Lab) 16.85