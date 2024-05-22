Be respectful even in heat of General Election debate, say church leaders

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Be respectful even in heat of General Election debate, say church leaders

By Press Association
Archbishop of York Stephen Cottrell (left) and Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby, have called for respect in the heat of political debate (Justin Tallis/PA)
A plea for respect and kindness “even in the heat of the debate” has been made by Church of England leaders after a General Election was called.

Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby and Archbishop of York Stephen Cottrell spoke of the “epic challenges” facing the country and wider world, including war, peace, poverty and injustice.

But they urged that “no matter how big the issues” at stake over the coming weeks, the upcoming period should be “a time marked by respect for one another, for good grace and a commitment to truth and integrity”.

In a joint statement following Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s speech on Downing Street announcing that an election will be held on July 4, they said this is a “critical moment in the life of our nation, which will shape our future by electing those who will make decisions affecting generations to come”.

They said: “It is a time for us all – people of all faiths and of none – to ask important questions about what kind of country we want to be.

“We are facing epic challenges both in our country and our world: from questions of war and peace, to poverty and injustice and very future of the Earth God has given us.

“Faced with such huge questions, our instinct as Christians is to turn to God in prayer and so we want to put prayer at the very heart of this campaign.

“We are therefore inviting everyone who is willing to dedicate the next few weeks as a time not just to think about the big questions but to pray for our nation and our world.

“And we want to invite everyone to think about how we all can play our part both as voters and, more broadly, as citizens.”

Calling for the debate to be civil, they added: “It is our prayer that, even in the heat of the debate, we will treat each other with respect and kindness.

“And we give thanks for the dedication of all who stand for public office in service of our communities – often at great personal cost – and those who support the process.”

Mr Welby has been outspoken on the issue of child poverty, having previously called for an end to the “cruel” two-child benefit cap.

At the weekend he said the limit is “neither moral nor necessary” and “falls short of our values as a society”.

But while shadow health secretary Wes Streeting said he welcomed the Archbishop’s intervention, he added that Labour could not promise to scrap the policy without being able to set out how to pay for it.

The cap, which was introduced in 2017, restricts Child Tax Credit and Universal Credit to the first two children in most households.