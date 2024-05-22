Contrasting fortunes for leading Stormont parties ahead of election

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Contrasting fortunes for leading Stormont parties ahead of election

By Press Association
(PA)
(PA)

Northern Ireland’s two main parties go into the General Election on the back of starkly contrasting fortunes.

For Sinn Fein the poll represents the chance to solidify its recently assumed status as the largest party in the region, after displacing the DUP in top spot in both Assembly and local government elections over the past two years.

Michelle O’Neill became Northern Ireland’s first ever nationalist First Minister in February when devolution returned to Stormont after a two-year hiatus and the party’s vice president will be hoping to take that momentum into the July election.

If Sinn Fein enter the campaign in confident mood, there will be nervousness within the DUP hierarchy as to how unionist voters will react to its decision to drop its boycott on powersharing at Stormont, and to the recent political earthquake that saw former leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson quit in March after he was charged with a series of historical sexual offences – charges he denies.

The DUP had blockaded Stormont for two years in protest at post-Brexit trading arrangements that have created economic barriers between Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK.

Sir Jeffrey led the party back to Stormont earlier this year after accepting a Government deal that pledged to reduce Brexit red tape on Irish Sea trade.

While opinion polls have shown a majority of DUP supporters backed the move, a sizeable minority of members believe the deal was oversold and the party relinquished its leverage with little to show for it.

Senior party figures such as Lord Dodds and East Antrim MP Sammy Wilson have openly criticised the deal while external opponents within the wider unionist/loyalist community have been equally vocal.

One of the party’s most vociferous detractors, the Traditional Unionist Voice, may be unlikely to win any seats at the election, but it could still inflict damage if unhappy DUP voters switch allegiances in protest at the ongoing existence of the so-called Irish Sea border.

A further dynamic is provided by Reform UK’s recent electoral link-up with the TUV.

Another trend that has been marked in elections in Northern Ireland in recent years is the growth of the middle ground vote that seemingly eschews the traditional orange and green divide.

This has manifested in a surge in support enjoyed by the cross-community Alliance Party.

It will hope to defend its seat in North Down and will be eyeing potential DUP scalps in places like Lagan Valley, where the criminal case against Sir Jeffrey will undoubtedly by a factor, and in East Belfast, the constituency of the man who has succeeded Sir Jeffrey as leader, Gavin Robinson.

It was confirmed on Wednesday that Sir Jeffrey will not be seeking re-election.

The Ulster Unionist Party, the once preeminent force in Northern Ireland politics, goes into the election without any seats to defend.

Party leader Doug Beattie will hope to secure a foothold back at Westminster, with South Antrim a key constituency target.

That contest will see UUP Stormont Health Minister Robin Swann, a politician widely praised during the Covid pandemic, move from his North Antrim hinterland in a bid to unseat the DUP’s Paul Girvan.

The SDLP, whose recent electoral woes have seen it slip below the threshold for qualifying for a place in the Stormont executive, will hope to spark a long-awaited revival by holding its two Westminster seats, which are currently held by party leader Colum Eastwood and Claire Hanna.