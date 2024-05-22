Prime Minister excites supporters at first campaign rally of the election

The Prime Minister was all smiles as he kicked off his election campaign at a rally although he could not escape controversy after a Sky News broadcast crew was removed from the event.

Rishi Sunak addressed a crowd of around 100 members during the first Conservative campaign rally of the General Election.

It came after a rain-soaked PM announced the election would take place on July 4 earlier on Wednesday.

But the event was marred in controversy just moments before Mr Sunak could take to the stage.

Sky News broadcaster Darren McCaffrey and his crew were escorted from the venue by two security guards, with the political correspondent saying they had not been allowed in due to broadcast pooling arrangements.

Inside, more than 100 Conservative members had gathered to hear the Prime Minister’s first speech of his election campaign.

The evening began with the entry of Mr Sunak’s cabinet.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak speaking at a General Election campaign event in London (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

The crowd cheered as they entered the room before Home Secretary James Cleverly kicked off the rally with a speech.

But then came the main event.

Mr Cleverly introduced the Prime Minister to a roar of applause from the audience.

His supporters appeared to be in the mood for celebration, with members holding placards reading Vote Conservative and cheering to music as Mr Sunak took to the stage.

With his jacket ditched and his sleeves rolled up, the Prime Minister’s mood appeared to be one of excitement, though some of his Cabinet looked a little more serious and nervous.

Supporters cheered every time Mr Sunak praised his Government’s record and grunted at every mention of Sir Keir Starmer.

But the loudest applause of the evening came as Mr Sunak concluded his speech with a rallying cry, claiming his party would show Labour “the British people will never be taken for granted”.