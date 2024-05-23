NatWest share sale in jeopardy after General Election called, analysts warn

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

NatWest share sale in jeopardy after General Election called, analysts warn

By Press Association
A sale of shares in NatWest to the general public could be in jeopardy after the Prime Minister called a General Election, analysts warn (Matt Crossick/PA)
A sale of shares in NatWest to the general public could be in jeopardy after the Prime Minister called a General Election on Wednesday night, analysts have warned.

Shares in NatWest were down on Thursday morning following reports that the timing of the election, set for July 4, could put the retail share offer on ice.

The Government is hoping to fully offload its ownership of the taxpayer-backed bank, which it bailed out during the 2008 financial crisis, by 2025 to 2026.

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt revealed plans to start selling its stake to ordinary investors as early as the summer.

It currently has a shareholding of about 27% in the bank and has recently accelerated the process of whittling down its stake.

But the plans could be impacted by a July election which is earlier than many in Westminster had expected, with a contest in October and November widely thought to have been more likely.

It kicks off a period of election campaigns and means Parliament will be dissolved ahead of voters going to the polls.

Analysts said this could prevent the Government from launching the highly-anticipated sale this summer, which was expected to offer NatWest’s shares at a discounted price.

Robert Sage and Stuart Duncan, analysts for investment bank Peel Hunt, said: “This share sale cannot take place before the General Election and the new government, which polls are currently suggesting is likely to be formed by the Labour Party, may or may not proceed with this initiative.”

POLITICS Tories
(PA Graphics)

Labour currently has a 20-point lead on the Conservatives in opinion polls.

Mr Sage and Mr Duncan added that if the share sale was cancelled, it could delay when the Government is able to fully offload its stake in the lender.

Gary Greenwood, an analyst for Shore Capital Markets, said: “In the seemingly unlikely event that the Conservative Party is re-elected, we would expect a rapid thaw and for such plans to be swiftly reintroduced.

“However, should the Labour Party come to power, as widely anticipated, then such plans are likely to be revisited and possibly amended.”

However, he said any government is ultimately likely to still want to reduce and ultimately exit its shareholding in NatWest.

NatWest’s chairman Rick Haythornthwaite said last month that returning the bank to private ownership would “bring an end to a sorry tale for the UK and for the bank”, referring to it being rescued by UK taxpayers about 15 years ago.

Shares in NatWest were down about 2% on Thursday morning.

NatWest declined to comment on the reports.