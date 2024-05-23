More than 14,500 short-term let licences validated by end of last year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More than 14,500 short-term let licences validated by end of last year

By Press Association
At least 23,576 short-term let applications were received by the end of December. (PA)
More than 14,500 short-term let licences were validated by the end of December 2023, figures show.

Data published by the Scottish Government shows at least 23,576 applications were submitted to councils since the scheme opened on October 1, 2022.

However, at least 9,037 applications had not been validated by the end of last year, with housing minister Paul McLennan urging hosts to provide any missing documentation. Meanwhile, 14,539 were received and authorised.

Operators of short-term lets, including B&Bs and homes rented out on Airbnb, were required to have applied to the scheme when it went live in October 2023.

The rules mean they can continue taking bookings and receiving guests while their application is considered.

However, hosts can be fined up to £2,500 if they continue to operate without an application.

As of the end of last year, 49% of validated applications were granted a licence while 50% remained pending.

Housing minister Paul McLennan
Housing minister Paul McLennan hailed the benefits of the licensing scheme (PA)

Just 1% were withdrawn, refused or lapsed.

Official figures show 55% – or 7,989 – of applications verified were received in July to September 2023, the quarter just before the deadline.

Meanwhile, 79%, or 11,505, related to secondary lets where a non-primary residence is let out, while 1,537 (11%) were home-sharing and 837 (6%) were home letting.

Some 660 (5%) were a mixture of home-sharing and letting.

The statistics also show 12,435 licences or exemptions were in place as of December 2023.

Housing minister Paul McLennan said: “It is encouraging to see that up to the end of December 2023, at least 23,576 applications have been received by local authorities for a short-term let licence.

“However, these only provide a partial picture which will gradually be completed as local authorities continue to validate applications and include them in their data returns.

“Licensing also safeguards the important role short-term let accommodation plays in our economy by providing assurance to guests on safety and quality, such as gas certificate compliance and suitability of electrical equipment.

“While licensing authorities do not have to report unvalidated applications, partial data was provided from 23 authorities that highlights there were at least 9,000 unvalidated applications. I urge applicants to work with authorities to provide missing documentation to ensure their application can be processed as quickly as possible.

“Local authorities have nine to 12 months to process applications from the moment they received them. Existing hosts can continue to receive guests and take guest bookings whilst their application is being considered.”