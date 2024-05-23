Recognition of Palestine aims to create momentum towards peace, says Taoiseach

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Recognition of Palestine aims to create momentum towards peace, says Taoiseach

By Press Association
Taoiseach Simon Harris said the decision is part of efforts ‘to try and create momentum towards a peace process’ (PA)
Ireland’s recognition of the state of Palestine aims to create a “momentum towards a peace process” with Israel, Taoiseach Simon Harris has said.

On Wednesday, Ireland announced its recognition of the state of Palestine in a joint move with Norway and Spain.

The decision is to formally take effect in the three countries next Tuesday, May 28.

In response, Israel warned there will be “severe consequences”.

Mr Harris has hailed the historic decision, saying no-one – and “least of all Israel” – would have been surprised at the move.

But in a series of social media posts, Israel’s foreign affairs minister Israel Katz claimed Ireland has “rewarded terrorism”.

Mr Katz recalled Israel’s ambassador in Dublin, Dana Erlich, and ordered a formal reprimand, or “severe demarche”, for the ambassadors for Ireland, Norway and Spain.

He said during the “demarche”, the ambassadors will have to watch videos of Hamas carrying out kidnappings.

Mr Harris was on Thursday asked about the warnings issued by the Israeli.

Israel-Hamas conflict
The three Irish Government leaders, Eamon Ryan, left, Simon Harris, centre, and Micheal Martin, announced the move on Wednesday (PA)

He said: “I had a very good conversation with the president of Israel (Isaac Herzog) last Friday. It was firm but respectful.

“We exchanged views and I outlined the Irish position, so I don’t think anyone in the world, least of all Israel, would have been surprised by the decision that Ireland, Norway and Spain took yesterday.

“I fundamentally believe that it is the right decision. It is an effort to try and create momentum towards a peace process that may seem far away but is absolutely and essentially needed.

“A two-state solution is the only way to bring peace and stability to the people of Israel and the people of Palestine.

“I would say very clearly to the Israeli Government, we very much recognise the state of Israel, its right to live in peace and security, but you can absolutely say that and also say the next bit – that the people of Palestine have a right to live in peace and security and the humanitarian catastrophe that’s unfolding in Palestine, in Gaza, needs to end.”