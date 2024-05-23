Almost as many Afghans arriving in Channel crossings as in resettlement schemes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Almost as many Afghans arriving in Channel crossings as in resettlement schemes

By Press Association
There were 5,662 Afghan nationals coming to the UK having crossed the Channel in the year ending March 2024 (Gareth Fuller/PA)
There were 5,662 Afghan nationals coming to the UK having crossed the Channel in the year ending March 2024 (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Almost as many Afghan nationals arrived in the UK having made the dangerous Channel crossing as through the Government’s legal routes in the year to March, the latest figures show.

There were 5,662 Afghan nationals coming to the UK having crossed the Channel in that period, plus 350 of what the Home Office described as inadequately documented air arrivals, making a total of 6,012 people.

Meanwhile, 6,042 Afghans were resettled in the same period under the schemes created by the department following the fall of Afghanistan to the Taliban in 2021.

A total of 1,854 of those came under the Afghan Citizens Resettlement Scheme (ACRS) – which is split into three pathways.

The number resettled under pathway one – for “vulnerable and at-risk” people who arrived in the UK during the evacuation programme in 2021 and those who were eligible but not able to board a flight at that time – was down 91% year-on-year from 434 in the year ending March 2023, to 40 in the year ending March 2024.

The Government has previously pledged to establish a route for families who ended up being split apart when some were evacuated initially and loved ones left behind.

Then-immigration minister Robert Jenrick said in October that a route related to pathway one would allow eligible individuals to refer one spouse or partner and dependent child for resettlement, and that the Government was aiming for referrals to that route in the first half of 2024 “if not sooner”.

Estimated long-term net migration to the UK
(PA Graphics)

Earlier this month a Home Office spokesperson said the department remains “on track to open the route for referrals in the first half of this year”.

The ACRS, which began in January 2022, prioritised people who had assisted UK efforts in Afghanistan as well as vulnerable people, including women and girls at risk, and members of minority groups at risk.

Those arriving under pathway two – for vulnerable refugees referred by the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) – rose to 623 in the year ending March 2024, from 40 the previous year.

Numbers settled under pathway three – for women and girls at risk and those who supported the UK and international community effort in Afghanistan – rose to 1,191 in the year ending March 2024, from 16 the previous year.

The Arap scheme, which launched in April 2021, is for Afghan citizens who worked for or with the UK Government in Afghanistan.

Arrivals under this scheme were up by a quarter to 4,188 in the year to March 2024.