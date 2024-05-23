Tice claims Sunak ‘absolutely terrified’ of threat posed by Reform UK

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Tice claims Sunak ‘absolutely terrified’ of threat posed by Reform UK

By Press Association
Leader of Reform UK Richard Tice speaking during a General Election campaign launch (Lucy North/PA)
Leader of Reform UK Richard Tice speaking during a General Election campaign launch (Lucy North/PA)

Rishi Sunak decided to “cut and run” by calling a summer election because he was scared of the threat from Reform UK, Richard Tice has claimed.

The Reform UK leader said the Prime Minister had “bottled it” by calling a summer election instead of holding on for the autumn.

At the launch of Reform’s campaign, Mr Tice said the Prime Minister was “absolutely terrified” by his party’s upward progress in the polls at a time when the Tories have slumped.

“He was terrified as to where this may end up,” Mr Tice said.

Opinion poll tracker
(PA Graphics)

Reform is averaging around 11% in the polls, ahead of the Liberal Democrats.

The party will stand in 630 seats across England, Scotland and Wales “no ifs, not buts”, Mr Tice said.

But Reform UK’s highest-profile figure Nigel Farage, the honorary president, will not be standing, opting instead to focus on Donald Trump’s campaign in the US.

Mr Tice insisted Mr Farage “will be helping out significantly” during the general election campaign.

The party leader, who is standing in the Boston and Skegness constituency, said: “Contrary to what all the commentators say, the likes of my good friend Lee Anderson and myself, we are going to win seats.”

During his speech Mr Tice hit out at high levels of net migration, establishment “experts” and the “weak, feeble politicians who have broken Britain”.

The launch came as official data indicated net migration levels are estimated to have stood at 685,000 in 2023, down on 2022’s record but still high by historic standards.

Former Tory minister Ann Widdecombe told the Reform UK event: “The crucial issue in this forthcoming General Election is going to be immigration, and the impact that it is having.”

Estimated long-term net migration to the UK
(PA Graphics)

She added: “Having been in the Home Office, and having been admittedly a long time ago immigration minister, I know very well that immigration has a tremendous impact on the country. There is no such thing as an economic movement which doesn’t impact right across the scale.”

She said it had an impact on the health service, housing, and infrastructure, adding: “That is what we are now facing, and that is why uncontrolled immigration is at the root of so much that is going wrong.”

High-profile Conservative figures including Lord Cameron, Boris Johnson and James Cleverly featured in a campaign video played after her speech, which blamed the Tories for not fulfilling their promises on migration.