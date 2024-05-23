King formally approves proroguing of Parliament ahead of election

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
King formally approves proroguing of Parliament ahead of election

By Press Association
The King has approved an Order in Council to prorogue Parliament (Chris Jackson/PA)
The King has formally approved an Order in Council to prorogue Parliament ahead of the General Election.

Charles held a quickly convened Privy Council at Buckingham Palace on Thursday morning where he undertook his duties in preparation for the country going to the polls on July 4.

A rain-soaked Rishi Sunak announced a surprise summer election at Downing Street on Wednesday, saying the King had agreed to his request to dissolve Parliament.

General Election announcement
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak delivering his statement outside 10 Downing Street (Lucy North/PA)

Behind the scenes, the King was joined at the Palace by Lord President of the Council Penny Mordaunt, Health Secretary Victoria Atkins, Scottish Secretary Alister Jack, and House of Lords leader and Lord Privy Seal Lord True.

The sole matter of business published on the Privy Council’s website showed that the monarch ordered that Parliament be “prorogued on a day no earlier than Friday the 24th day of May 2024 and no later than Tuesday the 28th day of May 2024, to Friday the 31st day of May 2024, to be then holden for the despatch of divers urgent and important affairs”.

It was only the day after Charles’s previous Privy Council meeting – which are usually just once a month – when duties included swearing in new members, approving bank holidays in Scotland and new coins, and granting charters.

Prince’s Trust Award 2024
The King fist-bumping Tyler West during a reception for the Prince’s Trust Awards at the Palace on Wednesday (Chris Jackson/PA)

The King, who is undergoing treatment for an undisclosed cancer, postponed his remaining public engagements this week to avoid diverting attention from the election campaign.

He had been due to carry out a visit in London on Thursday and visit a Bentley factory and a community centre helping those struggling financially in Crewe on Friday.

Prorogation of Parliament is the end of the Parliamentary session, which will happen on Friday.

The next stage for the King will be to order the dissolution of Parliament which will take effect on May 30. Dissolution is when a Parliament is terminated and followed by a General Election.

Service for the Order of the British Empire
The King and Queen attending a service for the Order of the British Empire at St Paul’s Cathedral earlier this month (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

It is not the first time the King has prorogued Parliament – he did so last October. But it is the first time he has done so during his reign for an election.

And it will be the first time he has approved a dissolution.

Under the terms of the Dissolution and Calling of Parliament Act 2022, Parliament is dissolved by the King signing a royal proclamation under the Great Seal on the request of the Prime Minister.