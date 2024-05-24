UK ‘must be prepared for possibility of foreign interference’ during election

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
UK ‘must be prepared for possibility of foreign interference’ during election

By Press Association
The nation ‘must be prepared for the possibility of foreign interference’ during the General Election (Tim Goode/PA)
The nation “must be prepared for the possibility of foreign interference” during the General Election, Parliament’s Joint Committee on the National Security Strategy (JCNSS) has warned.

In a letter addressed to Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, the committee’s chairwoman Dame Margaret Beckett said the UK has experienced a “pattern of attempted foreign interference from countries such as China, Russia, Iran and North Korea” in recent years.

The letter highlights that the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) noted in 2023 that the Government determined it is “almost certain that Russian actors sought to interfere in the 2019 general election”.

“The Intelligence and Security Committee (ISC) subsequently pointed to precedent for China seeking to influence democratic processes overseas,” the letter adds.

“It is our view that the UK must be prepared for the possibility of foreign interference during the General Election that will take place on the 4 July 2024.”

Dame Margaret said the JCNSS had “considered a number of ways hostile actors may seek to exploit divisions and weaknesses” during the election period.

These include cyber-attacks, the targeting of political candidates to retrieve sensitive information for exploitation, the spread of disinformation online and capitalising on controversial or politicised topics where there are already “domestic divides” in order to sow further division.

The committee also identified several methods the Government could use to help “safeguard” against these threats, including public education on spotting disinformation (such as artificial intelligence deep fakes) and prioritising the safety of elected politicians.

Dame Margaret said the committee has published the letter in an effort to “contribute to a vital public conversation in the lead-up to the General Election”, as “it is not clear if members of the public fully understand how these threats will manifest and what this means for the UK, its democracy and them as individuals”.

She added the General Election “is a crucial test… of the Government’s preparations to safeguard the electoral processes that epitomise our democratic ideals”.

“We therefore call on you as Prime Minister to use the last few days of this Parliament to bring Government, political parties, and electoral and security agencies together to identify any last actions that can be taken collectively in the national interest,” she said.