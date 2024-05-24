Lords approve extended Euros licensing hours so fans can ‘get properly on lash’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Politics

Lords approve extended Euros licensing hours so fans can ‘get properly on lash’

By Press Association
Fans celebrate during the UEFA Euro 2020 round of 16 match between England and Germany at the Vinegar Yard pub in London (Kieran Cleeves/PA)
Fans celebrate during the UEFA Euro 2020 round of 16 match between England and Germany at the Vinegar Yard pub in London (Kieran Cleeves/PA)

An order to extend licensing hours during the Euros, that will enable “people to get properly on the lash”, has passed through the House of Lords and is ready for royal assent.

The order to the Licensing Act 2003 (UEFA European Football Championship Licensing Hours) will extend sales of alcohol if either England or Scotland reach the semi-final or the final of the Euros, meaning premises will be allowed to remain open until 1am without having to notify the licensing authority.

Conservative peer Lord Sharpe of Epsom, told the Lords: “So much of the business at the Home Offices is difficult, so it gives me particular pleasure that my last outing basically enables people to get properly on the lash.

“My Lords, please drink responsibly.”

Fans watch England v Germany
Fans watch the UEFA Euro 2020 round of 16 match between England and Germany at the Vinegar Yard pub in London (Kieran Cleeves/PA)

Earlier, Lord Sharpe said existing legislation facilitated relaxed opening hours “to mark occasions of exceptional international, national or local significance.”

He said: “And as I hope Your Lordships will agree, the progression of England and Scotland, or both, to the late stages of the competition would represent just such an occasion.

“Should that happen people will want to come together in celebration and support of the home nation teams.”

Lord Sharpe said that during a Home Office consultation, more than 80% of respondents were in favour of the extended licensing.

He added: “However, it would be remiss of me not to mention that the police are not in favour of extending licensing hours given the potential for increased disorder.

“Police deployments and resourcing are operational matters, of course, but I’m sure forces will, as they have in the past, put in place plans to minimise the risk.

“It’s also worth pointing out that this is a limited, two-hour extension to licensing hours, which is a proportionate approach to mark these events.”

Liberal Democrat peer Lord Addington said the measures are “very reasonable and it sets a good precedent for actually when having an extra bit of celebration for a major event.”

He thanked fellow peers for their work over the current Parliamentary session and wished them well over the General Election, stating: “(I) hope that nobody here gets bitten by a dog when delivering a leaflet.”

The extended hours will only apply if England or Scotland make it through to the semi-final or final of the Euros, and only on the day those teams play.

They also will not apply to businesses that sell alcohol to be consumed off premises such as supermarkets and off-licences.