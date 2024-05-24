What are Labour and the Tories saying they will do to cut energy bills?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
What are Labour and the Tories saying they will do to cut energy bills?

By Press Association
The typical household energy bill will fall by £122 a year from July, said Ofgem (Jacob King/PA)
Energy policy takes centre stage in the Tory and Labour election campaigns on Friday after Ofgem said the typical household energy bill will fall by £122 a year from July.

Here’s what you need to know:

What changes did Ofgem announce?

Ofgem said on Friday morning that the average household energy bill will drop by 7% from July 1, when the latest change to the regulator’s price cap takes effect.

The typical household’s energy bill is set to fall from the current £1,690 a year to £1,568.

How did the parties react to the Ofgem announcement?

Rishi Sunak said the fall in the energy price cap reported on Friday was evidence of his Government’s success, saying it shows “our plan is working” and that “the economy has turned a corner”.

Labour meanwhile pointed out that though the cap will be around £500 less than it was in July last year, when it was £2,074, it will still be £400 more than in 2021.

What is the energy price cap?

The energy price cap was introduced by the Government in January 2019 and sets a maximum price that energy suppliers can charge consumers in England, Scotland and Wales for each kilowatt hour (kWh) of energy they use.

Ofgem sets its cap every three months as the average amount paid by the typical household.

What is Labour’s energy pitch?

Sir Keir Starmer is using a visit to Scotland to promote his plan for a publicly owned green electricity generator, which he said would cut bills and boost energy security.

Campaigning in the Glasgow East constituency on Friday, Sir Keir said the company would have its headquarters north of the border, bringing “jobs in Scotland” while “keeping prices down across the whole country”.

Great British Energy will be “owned by the taxpayer making money for the taxpayer,” he told Sky News earlier.

He said that investing in “clean British power” would bring down energy bills “for good” and give the UK security “so that Putin can’t put his boot on our throats”.

He said a Labour government would also make sure jobs in renewable energy stay in the UK.

Energy Secretary Claire Coutinho accused Labour of not being “honest about the costs” that their plans for net zero power would involve.

Ms Coutinho said Labour’s drive to decarbonise the electricity system by 2030 would “take us back to square one by making voters pay more for net zero”.

She said shifting away from North Sea oil and gas would put 200,000 jobs at risk.

What are the Conservatives proposing?

Ms Coutinho set out her own energy policies, including maintaining the Ofgem cap throughout the next parliament to help keep bills down.

Under the Tory proposals, price comparison services will be made easier to use and Ofgem could publish league tables showing how long energy firms take to respond to customer complaints.

“Only the Conservatives have a clear plan for a secure future where we reach net zero without punishing families with extra costs,” she said.

In response, a Labour spokesman said the Conservatives “will never end the cost-of-living crisis – only Labour has a plan to cut bills and make Britain energy independent”.