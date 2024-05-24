Voters will judge SNP for ‘shameful’ defence of Matheson, Ross tells Swinney

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Voters will judge SNP for ‘shameful’ defence of Matheson, Ross tells Swinney

By Press Association
The Scottish Tories have said voters will punish the SNP for backing Michael Matheson (Andrew Milligan/PA)
John Swinney has been warned voters will judge the SNP for its “shameful defence” of former health secretary Michael Matheson.

Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross said candidates standing for the SNP at the General Election had been left in a “dreadful position” on the second day of campaigning.

The SNP leader and First Minister said he will not support a 27-day Holyrood ban for Mr Matheson, who incurred a near-£11,000 data roaming bill on his parliamentary iPad while on a family holiday to Morocco.

Mr Matheson initially stated his devices had only been used for parliamentary purposes, before later confessing his teenage sons had used it as a Wi-Fi hotspot to stream football.

General Election campaign 2024
John Swinney said he believed the investigation against Michael Matheson had been ‘prejudiced’ (Michael Boyd/PA)

While he paid back the bill in full and apologised, Holyrood’s Standard’s Committee also recommended a 54-day salary suspension, with Parliament expected to vote on the sanctions.

Mr Swinney said he believed the investigation had been “prejudiced” by comments made by Tory MSP Annie Wells – who is a committee member – prior to the probe.

Campaigning in the North East on Friday, alongside local Gordon and Buchan candidate, Harriet Cross, Mr Ross said voters will also punish the SNP for its “damaging” stance of a presumption against new oil and gas licences.

He said: “The SNP must sack Michael Matheson from the party and U-turn on their pathetic attempt to overturn the sanctions he faces for misusing taxpayers’ money and lying to the press, public and Scottish Parliament. In any other line of work, Michael Matheson would have already lost his job.

“John Swinney’s shameful defence of this disgraced former health secretary has left his nationalist candidates in a dreadful position on day one of this campaign.”

John Swinney speech
Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Mr Ross’ party is expected to write to SNP candidates to demand to know their stance on Mr Matheson.

Appealing to North East voters, he said the choice is firmly between SNP and the Tories.

“The SNP are opposed to new oil and gas developments, which is putting local jobs at risk,” he said.

“While the Scottish Conservatives are out speaking to people in the North East about the issues that matter to them, the nationalists will be mostly in the central belt talking about independence.”

The SNP has been asked for comment.