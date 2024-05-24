Theresa May says Commons farewell calling on MPs to prioritise ‘public service’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Theresa May says Commons farewell calling on MPs to prioritise ‘public service’

By Press Association
Mrs May served as prime minister between 2016 and 2019 (Hannah McKay/PA)
Theresa May has warned that too many people in politics “think it is about them” in a farewell speech which also made light of her difficulties as prime minister.

The MP for Maidenhead advised her Conservative colleagues against enduring her experience of spending 13 years in opposition, urging: “Go out there and fight to make sure a Conservative government is re-elected at the election.”

With her husband Sir Philip watching on from the public gallery, Mrs May also paid tribute to her “best canvasser-in-chief” who was there to “make the beans on toast and pour the whisky” on the difficult days in Downing Street.

Theresa May with her husband Philip outside 10 Downing Street
In a final message to those who are returned as MPs, Mrs May said: “I ask only that they remember the importance of our democracy, that they can be a voice for the voiceless and that their job here is not to advance themselves but to serve the people who elected them.”

Her remarks came during the valedictory debate in the House of Commons, giving MPs who are stepping down ahead of the July 4 General Election a chance to say their farewells.

Mrs May, who served as prime minister between 2016 and 2019, said it would be a “great wrench” to leave the Commons after 27 years.

She noted that she had first wanted to be a Tory MP from the age of 12, adding that the responsibilities included giving a “voice to the voiceless” and protecting democracy.

Mrs May said: “Democracy has raised living standards in countries, it has led to the betterment of people in so many parts of the world, but sadly democracy today, I fear, is under threat.

“And while it is easy to answer the question ‘what is the greatest threat to democracy’ by saying ‘well, an autocratic state like Russia or China’, actually we should never forget the dangers to democracy from within.”

She argued that MPs needed to do “all that we can to show the value of democracy” as it allowed people to “be the best they can be”.

Mrs May also described being an MP as the “best job in the world” before giving a nod to the difficulties she faced in trying to push ahead with her Brexit legislation, which ultimately led to her exit from No 10.

She joked: “Of course it has its frustrations, it particularly has its frustrations when you’re in government and people don’t vote on your own side for your legislation – three times – but there we are, we get over these things, we carry on, come back, but it is a really important job and the key to it is to represent constituents.”

Mrs May went on: “I worry today that there are too many people in politics who think it is about them, their ambitions, their careers and not about the people they serve, and being a Member of Parliament is a public service, we are there to serve our country and to serve our constituents.

“I’ve enjoyed my time, as I’ve indicated it has had its ups and downs, but I’ve enjoyed my time.

“I can say to all those on these benches, I spent 13 years in opposition, you do not want to do that, go out there and fight to make sure a Conservative government is re-elected at the election.”

Harriet Harman MP speaks in the House of Commons
Harriet Harman was introduced to the House 42 years ago (House of Commons/UK Parliament/PA)

Ahead of her speech, Mrs May received a hug in the chamber from SNP former Westminster leader Ian Blackford.

Labour’s Harriet Harman, who as the longest-serving female MP is regarded as the Mother of the House, earlier recalled how her late husband Jack Dromey watched on from the public gallery “beaming down his 100% support on me” when she was introduced to the House 42 years ago.

Former MP Mr Dromey died suddenly in his flat in his Birmingham Erdington constituency in 2022.

Ms Harman, MP for Camberwell and Peckham, said: “He’s not here today but my three children are here in the gallery beaming down their 100% support and I’m so grateful for that.”

She also said that only around 3% of her colleagues were women when she took office in 1982.

Ms Harman said: “To those people who look back through rose-tinted glasses and with nostalgia and talk about the ‘good old days’ in the House of Commons, I would say the House of Commons is better now than it was.

“It is more representative and the women who are in this House of Commons now … they also know that it is not that we are doing them a favour letting them be here.

“They are a democratic imperative to make this House of Commons representative. They need to have their voices heard. They will not be silenced and they are an essential part of a modern democracy.”