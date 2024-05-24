Man amazed at response after telling Tory MP to ‘read the room’ on Question Time

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man amazed at response after telling Tory MP to ‘read the room’ on Question Time

By Press Association
Audience member Kam Nasser told Tory minister Mark Spencer to ‘read the room’ during BBC Question Time (James Manning/PA)
Audience member Kam Nasser told Tory minister Mark Spencer to 'read the room' during BBC Question Time (James Manning/PA)

A man from Coventry said he is “amazed” at the viral response he received after he told a Tory minister to “read the room” on BBC Question Time.

Kam Nasser, 22, told Mark Spencer – the Minister of State for Food, Farming and Fisheries – how the party had “let us down over the last 14 years” as he raised issues about the cost-of-living crisis, the NHS and knife crime on Thursday’s show.

He ended his speech by telling the MP for Sherwood that the Tories were “going to lose”, “going to lose terribly” and “going to deserve to lose”.

A clip from the segment which was posted to X, formerly Twitter, earned 1.4 million views with members of the public dubbing him a “modern day hero”, while Loose Women star Denise Welch also weighed in to sound the applause.

“I’m amazed at the response I’ve got and I wasn’t expecting it but I think it really does show that people are crying out for help without saying it and people really want to see change in this country,” Mr Nasser, who is on a graduate scheme working in project management, told the PA news agency.

“A lot people have been saying ‘you spoke for me’ and that’s really quite powerful to hear.

“There’s so many things that people want to say, there’s so much change people want to see which they’re not seeing.

“People are really struggling, people do need help, and they need politicians to be on their side.”

Mr Nasser said it was “nerve-wracking” to talk on national television, but said once he started speaking the “adrenaline and passion took over”.

Addressing Mr Spencer on the political call-and-response programme, Mr Nasser said: “Mark, I think you need to read the room a bit.

Mark Spencer honoured
Kam Nasser told Tory minister Mark Spencer to ‘read the room’ during BBC Question Time (Aaron Chown/PA)

“When you said that you’ve delivered for the country and the economy has turned a corner, people round here laughed at you because no-one is feeling it.

“You take a walk now through Coventry city centre, it’s changed.

“People are having to choose between heating their homes and feeding their kids, the NHS is on its knees, knife crime and youth violence is rising all over the country.

“Your party has let us down over the last 14 years.

“You’re going to lose, you’re going to lose terribly and you’re going to deserve to lose.”

A post of the video clip on X earned over 19,000 likes, with many taking to the comments to applaud Mr Nasser.

Ms Welch wrote: “I’m abroad just reading about you!!! Well done sir,” followed by several clapping emojis.

“Massive thank you for putting in to words the way the majority of us feel, your comments really nailed it,” X user Clifford K wrote.

“Thank you for speaking for all of us. Change is on the horizon indeed,” a second added.

A third posted: “When they said Question Time was coming to Coventry I was hoping someone like you would speak for me, thanks.”

Another joked: “Hi Kam, I don’t even live in England anymore, but how can I vote for you in the general election? #ModernDayHero.”

Of the upcoming General Election on July 4, Mr Nasser said he was feeling “excited” and “hopeful”.

“I think that people have been crying out for their say, as you can see from the passion during Question Time yesterday and what people have been saying online.

“I’m excited, hopeful, it’s been a long time coming.”