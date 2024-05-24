MP accuses whip of ‘drunken bullying and harassment’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

MP accuses whip of ‘drunken bullying and harassment’

By Press Association
An independent MP has made allegations of bullying and harassment against a Government whip in his valedictory speech (UK Parliament/PA)
An independent MP has made allegations of bullying and harassment against a Government whip in his valedictory speech.

Julian Knight, a former Conservative MP, previously faced allegations of serious sexual assault himself which were investigated then dropped by Essex Police earlier this year.

On the final day of the current Parliament before the General Election, the MP for Solihull said: “I made two complaints to two different chief whips about drunken bullying and harassment by a Government whip.

“All I wanted, Mr Speaker, was an apology and for it to stop. This bullying was witnessed by an independent female friend who has supplied an affidavit which is currently with the police in order for them to take action.

“What is more, I whistleblew on two occasions over Islamophobia and racism that I had seen in my party and nothing was done.”

Mr Knight earlier said: “Up until December of 2022, I would have encouraged anyone to become a Member of Parliament. Sadly, I would not do so now, because of the toxicity of this working environment.”

He made reference to “an ongoing, wide-ranging criminal investigation being undertaken into conspiracy to pervert the course of justice, fraud and forgery involving multiple individuals” and asked: “Why was I named when multiple members who have actually been arrested have not been named?”

Mr Knight added: “I lack friends in high places.”

He said: “Let me briefly outline the effect this has had. I think of myself as a real Conservative and I have been driven from my party. I’m sitting on these benches rather than those. I have contemplated suicide on multiple occasions. Every night, I wake at 3am, every night. I’ve lost my position and my future.”

Mr Knight accused his former party of raising taxes “’til the pips squeak” and said: “The last 14 years have, I’m really sad to say, going to be proven a bit of a waste. Our legacy will be a Labour government with bankrupt ideas and uninspiring leadership.”

A spokesperson for the Conservative whips declined to comment.