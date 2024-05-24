In Pictures: Planes, boats and beaches feature on day two of election campaign

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

In Pictures: Planes, boats and beaches feature on day two of election campaign

By Press Association
Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey enjoyed an ice cream on the promenade in Eastbourne (Aaron Chown/PA)
Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey enjoyed an ice cream on the promenade in Eastbourne (Aaron Chown/PA)

Party leaders have been criss-crossing the country on day two of the General Election campaign. Rishi Sunak spent the morning in Belfast, Sir Keir Starmer was in Glasgow while Sir Ed Davey enjoyed the best of the weather on the beach in Eastbourne.

General Election campaign 2024
A photographer sought an eye-catching shot of Sir Keir Starmer as he launched Labour’s election campaign in Scotland (Andrew Milligan/PA)
General Election campaign 2024
Sir Keir and Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar were all smiles at the event in Glasgow (Andrew Milligan/PA)
General Election campaign 2024
Supporters were keen to support the call for change, with plenty of placards on show (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Sir Keir later travelled to a builders merchants in Lancashire as he set out his party’s plans to create jobs through Labour’s Green Prosperity Plan
Sir Keir later travelled to a builders merchants in Lancashire as he set out his party’s plans to create jobs through Labour’s Green Prosperity Plan (Peter Byrne/PA)
General Election campaign 2024
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak enjoyed a funny moment during a visit to a maritime technology centre at a dockyard in Northern Ireland (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
General Election campaign 2024
Mr Sunak and Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris were also given a boat tour during the Belfast visit (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
General Election campaign 2024
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak was next on a plane to Birmingham where he was quizzed by reporters squeezed for space (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Rishi Sunak tries his hand at bricklaying during a visit to Cannock College
Rishi Sunak tries his hand at bricklaying during a visit to Cannock College (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
General Election campaign 2024
Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey enjoyed an ice cream on the promenade in Eastbourne (Aaron Chown/PA)
General Election campaign 2024
Sir Ed also had fun with Lib Dem candidate for the Eastbourne constituency, Josh Babarinde, on the beach on a beautiful sunny day (Aaron Chown/PA)