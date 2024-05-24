Hunt criticised by watchdog for misleading tax claims in Budget speech

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Hunt criticised by watchdog for misleading tax claims in Budget speech

By Press Association
The Lib Dems said the Chancellor should apologise to voters (James Manning/PA)
Chancellor Jeremy Hunt has been criticised by the official statistics watchdog for misleading claims in his spring Budget speech that the Government was bringing down taxes.

The Chancellor said in his March 6 speech that “today … a Conservative Government brings down taxes”, which would most likely be interpreted as referring to the overall tax burden, the UK Statistics Authority (UKSA) said.

Liberal Democrat MP Sarah Olney had written to the UKSA saying that the Chancellor would be largely understood to be referring to the overall tax burden falling or the personal tax burden falling, neither of which were the case.

Sir Robert Chote, chairman of the UKSA, responded in a letter: “The average person would be likely to interpret the Chancellor’s claim to ‘bring down taxes’ as referring to the overall tax burden.”

Sir Robert also noted that “intelligent transparency demands that ministers consider how someone with an interest, but little specialist knowledge, is likely to understand what they say”.

HM Treasury told the statistics watchdog that the claims in the speech related to a paragraph in the spring Budget document that noted a £20 billion tax cut to national insurance contributions, Sir Robert said.

But that paragraph referred to cuts based on the combined size of tax measures from the spring Budget 2023, autumn statement 2023, and spring Budget 2024 in 2028/29 as a percentage of GDP, Sir Robert wrote.

“The OBR (Office for Budget Responsibility) has also forecast that the cuts to national insurance rates will be offset by other policy decisions such as freezing national insurance and income tax thresholds,” he said.

Ms Olney said: “Jeremy Hunt has been caught out for misleading the public after years of unfair tax hikes and dragging millions into higher rates of tax.

“This is desperate stuff from a desperate Chancellor and it is right that he has been called out on it. Jeremy Hunt should apologise to voters for these misleading claims.”