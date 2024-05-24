Veteran minister Michael Gove becomes latest high-profile Tory to stand down

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Veteran minister Michael Gove becomes latest high-profile Tory to stand down

By Press Association
Michael Gove will not stand at the upcoming General Election (Lucy North/PA)
Veteran Cabinet minister Michael Gove has become the latest high-profile Tory MP to announce that he will not stand at the July 4 General Election.

The Housing Secretary cited the “toll” of public office as he said it was time to let “a new generation lead” following a political career spanning nearly 20 years.

Mr Gove, who has been MP for Surrey Heath since 2005, joins a growing parliamentary exodus coming mainly from the Conservative Party as it languishes behind Labour in the polls.

In a letter to his constituency chairman posted on X, formerly Twitter, he said: “I know the toll office can take, as do those closest to me. No-one in politics is a conscript.

“We are volunteers who willingly choose our fate. And the chance to serve is wonderful. But there comes a moment when you know that it is time to leave. That a new generation should lead.”

A post-war record of nearly 80 Conservative MPs have stepped down ahead of the election.

The total number not seeking re-election on July 4 hit 77 on Friday, surpassing the previous high of 72 who quit prior to Sir Tony Blair’s 1997 landslide victory for Labour.

Mr Gove conceded he had “undoubtedly made mistakes” throughout his political career, but said he had always “tried to be a voice for those who have been overlooked and undervalued”.

Thanks were also paid to Lord David Cameron, Theresa May, and his sometime ally, sometime rival Boris Johnson – all of whose Cabinets he served in.

In a show of support for Rishi Sunak as campaigning for the election gets under way, he added: “We have a Prime Minister who I know exemplifies the patriotism, hard work, sense of selfless service and clarity of purpose which are the very best virtues of our party.

“He also has the policies which will guarantee a brighter, more prosperous future.”

The Prime Minister’s decision to call a summer election in a rain-soaked statement outside Number 10 surprised many in Westminster, where an autumn poll was widely expected.

Rishi Sunak visits Lancashire and County Durham
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Minister for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities, Michael Gove (Owen Humphreys/PA)

The news has caused disquiet among some Tory MPs fearful of losing their jobs, and some ministers are said to have voiced concerns privately about the decision.

A political survivalist whose career has been marked by numerous comebacks to the front line, Mr Gove first entered Lord Cameron’s Cabinet as education secretary before siding against him on the Vote Leave campaign during the 2016 referendum.

He then backed Mr Johnson to become the new Conservative leader before launching his own unsuccessful bid.

When Mrs May took office, he spent a spell in the political wilderness before returning as environment secretary after she lost the Conservative majority in 2017 – he then joined Mr Johnson’s top team following the 2019 election.

Mr Gove was sacked by Mr Johnson after telling the then-prime minister that his time in Downing Street was up as the 2022 government fell apart.

But he returned after throwing his weight behind Mr Sunak’s leadership campaign.

Mr Gove is among the most high-profile members of the Conservative Party to call time on their parliamentary careers.

Former PM Mrs May, former ministers Sir David Evennett, Greg Clark and Sir John Redwood, and former chancellor Nadhim Zahawi are also among those to confirm they are not running.