Fact check: Seven in eight saw their state pension increase by less than £900

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Fact check: Seven in eight saw their state pension increase by less than £900

By Press Association
Rishi Sunak said his Government had raised the state pension by £900 (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Rishi Sunak said his Government had raised the state pension by £900 (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said his Government has increased the state pension by £900.

Evaluation

From April 9 2024, anyone receiving the full level of the new state pension saw their annual payments rise by £900.

However, out of the 12.6 million people who received a state pension in November 2022, only around 1.5 million were receiving the new state pension and at the full level.

The facts

There are two forms of state pension. Those who reached state pension age before April 6, 2016 can get what is called the basic state pension. Those who reached state pension age on or after that date are entitled to the new state pension.

On April 9, 2024 both the basic and new state pensions rose by 8.5%.

For those getting the full level of the new state pension that means they will receive £221.20 a week, up from £203.85 a week. That is a rise of £902.20 per year and is in line with the £900 the Prime Minister claimed.

Those who get the highest level of the old-style basic state pension saw their  payment rise from £156.20 per week to £169.50 per week. That is a rise of £691.60 per year, so less than Mr Sunak suggested.

Department for Work and Pensions data shows that in November 2022 there were just under 9.58 million people receiving the pre-2016 basic state pension.

The data, which was obtained through a Freedom of Information request submitted by mortgage broker Responsible Life, showed that just under 3.06 million people were on the new state pension.

Out of those, around 1.53 million people were eligible for the full rate.

The rest of that group get a lower weekly rate for various reasons, including whether they have qualified by paying national insurance for the required 35 years during their lifetimes. Paying in for fewer years can entitle a pensioner to a reduced weekly amount.

The data about the numbers claiming the full new pension rate is taken from November 2022 and the level of recipients is likely to have changed in the past 18 months as more people reached retirement age. These include people in Great Britain, and those eligible who now live abroad, but not cases administered in Northern Ireland.

Links

Rishi Sunak speech (archived)

Gov.uk – Your State Pension explained (archived)

Gov.uk – Benefit and pension rates 2024 to 2025 (archived)

Gov.uk – The new State Pension (archived)

Election Check 24