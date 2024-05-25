‘Not unnatural’ for veteran Tories like Gove to be quitting, minister insists

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Not unnatural’ for veteran Tories like Gove to be quitting, minister insists

By Press Association
Michael Gove has announced he will not be standing at the General Election (Jordan Pettitt/PA)
The exodus of prominent Tory MPs like Michael Gove and Dame Andrea Leadsom is “not unnatural”, a minister has insisted, amid speculation that Conservatives are quitting Parliament in fear of imminent electoral defeat.

Bim Afolami, whose seat of Hitchin and Harpenden has seen a waning Tory majority in recent years, said the party was “pretty confident here” and denied it had crossed his own mind to stand down ahead of the July 4 polling day.

It comes after Housing Secretary and long-serving Cabinet minister Mr Gove cited the “toll” of public office as he said it was time to let “a new generation lead” following a political career spanning nearly 20 years.

A post-war record of 78 Conservative MPs have stepped down for the summer election as the party languishes behind Labour in the polls, surpassing the previous high of 72 who quit prior to Labour’s 1997 landslide.

Budget 2024
Bim Afolami said it is ‘not unnatural’ for people to end their political careers (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

Speaking to Times Radio on Saturday’s morning broadcast round, Mr Afolami said: “Look, it’s not unnatural if you’ve got people who served for 20, sometimes 30 or 35 years in Parliament in their 50s or 60s coming to retirement or indeed retiring completely, that they choose to bring their political careers to a close. I think that’s fine.”

He said he thinks the party has a “good balance” of Tory big beasts like Chancellor Jeremy Hunt and newer MPs like himself, and insisted the mood in his blue-wall seat is one of optimism.

“The Lib Dems are strong but, you know, we’re confident that we’ll hold the seat and we’ll beat them.”

Both Labour and the Liberal Democrats are hoping to snap up seats in the traditional Conservative heartlands of southern England, with Sir Ed Davey’s party accusing Mr Gove of “running scared” from the prospect of a wipeout.

The Prime Minister’s decision to call a summer election in a rain-soaked statement outside Number 10 surprised many in Westminster, where an autumn poll was widely expected.

General Election announcement
Rishi Sunak surprised many in Westminster by calling a summer election (Lucy North/PA)

The news has caused disquiet among some Tory MPs fearful of losing their jobs and some ministers are said to have voiced concerns privately about the decision.

Mr Gove’s announcement was shortly followed by arch Brexiteer Dame Andrea, who said she was leaving after “careful reflection” but did not go into detail about the reasons for her decision.

Former prime minister Theresa May, former ministers Sir David Evennett, Greg Clark and Sir John Redwood, and former chancellor Nadhim Zahawi are also among those to confirm they are not running.

A poll by YouGov on Saturday showed the party’s fortunes had improved slightly, with the Conservatives up by one point and Labour down two points.

This would still give Sir Keir Starmer a convincing majority if realised on July 4 but it suggests the gap between the two major parties could narrow in the run-up to polling day.