I avoided pneumonia but am not sure about state of suit: PM on speech in rain

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

I avoided pneumonia but am not sure about state of suit: PM on speech in rain

By Press Association
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in his constituency in Northallerton meets veterans (clockwise from l to r) Douglas and wife Vicky Rudd, Mike Crisp and Michael Lloyd (Oli Scarff/PA)
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in his constituency in Northallerton meets veterans (clockwise from l to r) Douglas and wife Vicky Rudd, Mike Crisp and Michael Lloyd (Oli Scarff/PA)

Rishi Sunak has said he avoided catching pneumonia after getting wet while speaking outside 10 Downing Street but admitted to constituents he was not sure what state his suit was in.

The Prime Minister met local ex-servicemen at one of their regular Saturday breakfast meetings in Northallerton, North Yorkshire, in his Richmond constituency.

On a sunny morning, he met the group of eight veterans and sat in the Buck Inn, a Wetherspoons pub on the High Street, where the group were sipping tea and some tucked in to breakfasts.

Vicky Rudd, sat next to her husband Doug, from Richmond British Legion, asked Mr Sunak about his health, concerned he might have caught pneumonia “after seeing that picture” of the election announcement speech.

General Election announcement
Mr Sunak was soaked after making the General Election announcement (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

The Prime Minister replied: “It was wet.

“The number of people who have given me an umbrella over the last couple of days…”

He reflected it was still right to make the announcement in the rain, saying: “When the moments happen, that’s what you do.

“That’s our tradition, the Prime Minister, in the big moments, they call the election and they go out there.

General Election campaign 2024
The Prime Minister spoke to veterans for around 20 minutes but did not take questions from the media (Oli Scarff/PA)

“I thought, ‘come rain or shine, it’s the right thing to do’.

“But no pneumonia yet, my suit on the other hand… I’m not quite sure what state it will be in when I get back down to London.”

During the meeting, staff brought over six large breakfasts which caught the group by surprise. The Prime Minister did not tuck in but carried on sipping from his cup of tea.

Mr Sunak spoke to veterans, who were sat at two tables, for around 20 minutes and briefly chatted with other customers in the pub, some of whom were having breakfast and others having an early pint.

He did not take any questions from the media.