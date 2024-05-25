In Pictures: Dogs and ice cream add flavour to election campaign

Party leaders have been out in the sunshine on the third day of General Election campaigning. SNP leader John Swinney enjoyed licking an ice cream while Lib Dem counterpart Sir Ed Davey got himself licked by a dog!

Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey took to a boat to highlight plans to abolish Ofwat and introduce a new water regulator to tackle the sewage crisis (Andrew Matthews/PA)

He and the Liberal Democrat parliamentary candidate for Winchester and Chandler’s Ford, later made friends with some dogs (Andrew Matthews/PA)

SNP leader John Swinney enjoyed an ice cream during a visit to Novellis parlour in Burntisland, Fife (Lesley Martin/PA)

He also met supporters public during a visit to Kingdom Shopping Centre in Glenrothes (Lesley Martin/PA)

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak joined veterans at a community breakfast in his constituency in Northallerton (Oli Scarff/PA)

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer enjoyed a cuppa in the home of local resident Sarah while campaigning in Stafford (Jacob King/PA)

He then met Labour’s candidate for Stafford, Leigh Ingham (second right), and chatted to swing voters at Stafford Rangers Football Club (Jacob King/PA)