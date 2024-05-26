Nigel Farage confirms plans to stand as future candidate after General Election

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Nigel Farage confirms plans to stand as future candidate after General Election

By Press Association
Nigel Farage (Victoria Jones/PA)
Nigel Farage (Victoria Jones/PA)

Nigel Farage has insisted he still has “one more big card to play” and confirmed plans to stand as a future MP candidate, despite feeling “extremely disappointed” by Rishi Sunak’s decision to call a General Election on July 4.

The Reform UK honorary president said he could not campaign both nationally and for one constituency in the six-week timeframe, and suggested the Prime Minister had used “first mover advantage” with the announcement.

Mr Farage announced in a statement on Thursday that he would not stand as a party candidate in the election, but would “do my bit to help” in the UK campaign.

Speaking to GB News on Sunday, Mr Farage said: “I’ll admit I was extremely disappointed last week, I really was very, very down indeed that I’d lost perhaps first mover advantage, there was very little time, and I realised very quickly I couldn’t do both.”

He continued: “Six weeks made it very, very difficult – impossible to do both, difficult to find a seat.

“I’ve chosen I want to be part of the national debate not just in a constituency, and I will be that and believe you me, I’m going to do my best to expose some of the absolute nonsenses that are being discussed over immigration and economics.”

Mr Farage ran as an candidate for the UK Independence Party (Ukip) at five previous general elections and two by-elections.

His most recent campaign was in the South Thanet constituency in 2015, where he picked up more than 16,000 votes.

Asked whether he was planning to return to frontline politics for Reform after the election, Mr Farage said: “I’ve always reasoned aged 60 that I’ve got one more big card to play, personally, in terms of putting myself forward as a candidate – the question is when to play it.

“I had decided I’d do it this year, and I thought I’d have six months of it – I didn’t, I had six weeks.

“Will I at some point in the future come back to try and reshape, to actually create a centre-right right of British politics, because there isn’t one?

“At some point in the future, the answer to your question is yes.”