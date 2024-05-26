Eight arrested but ‘no significant disorder’ at Scottish Cup final

Eight people were arrested in connection with the Scottish Cup final on Saturday but there was “no significant disorder”, police have said.

A last-minute goal earned Celtic a 1-0 win over Old Firm rivals Rangers in the 150th anniversary Scottish Cup at Hampden in Glasgow on Saturday afternoon.

Among the arrests for minor disorder offences, Police Scotland said a 25-year-old man has been charged and was later released.

In addition, three men aged 19, 25 and 28 and a 17-year-old male will be reported to the procurator fiscal.

A 47-year-old man was given a fixed-penalty notice and two women – aged 51 and 52 – were given recorded police warnings.

Celtic lifted the Scottish Cup after a goal in the final minute (Robert Perry/PA)

Two 15-year-olds were arrested and left in the care of their families.

Chief Superintendent Stevie Dolan said: “There was no significant disorder and I would like to thank the majority of fans for their conduct throughout the day.

“Working with partner agencies, we provided a proportionate policing plan to ensure a safe and enjoyable experience for those in and around the city.”

On Saturday, it emerged the Scottish Government and football authorities are considering tougher rules for fans caught with pyrotechnics.

Those caught with flares could be handed football banning orders which prohibit them from attending any stadium in the UK or Scotland games abroad.

Community safety minister Siobhian Brown said “pyrotechnic misuse at football matches remains an issue”.