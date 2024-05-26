Opponents accuse Sarwar of ‘hypocrisy’ over pay at family’s business

Anas Sarwar’s political opponents have attacked him after the Scottish Labour leader said his party’s proposals for a “genuine living wage” would apply to all businesses, including his family’s wholesale company.

Mr Sarwar said his family’s firm has good trade union relations but not all employees currently receive the real living wage.

The SNP accused him of “hypocrisy” while the Conservatives said Mr Sarwar had been left in a “humiliating position”.

The Scottish Labour leader is not involved in United Wholesale, which was founded by his father, but his wife is a shareholder.

Mr Sarwar was asked about Labour’s pledge to increase the minimum rate of pay on the BBC’s Sunday Show, and whether it would apply to all businesses.

Craig Hoy said the admission had left Mr Sarwar in a ‘humiliating position’ (Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail/PA)

He said: “They (United Wholesale) will have to do what everyone will have to do, which is comply with the new deal for working people.

“I don’t believe that every single staff member is on the real living wage but I know there have been significant increases in the wage after negotiations with Usdaw, their trade union.

“Every business, including that one, will have to comply with the new deal for working people which will deliver a genuine living wage right across the country.”

Scottish Conservative chairman Craig Hoy said: “This was a car-crash interview for Anas Sarwar as he was forced to admit that his family business doesn’t comply with his own party’s flagship policy.

“The Scottish Labour leader was left in the humiliating position of saying his family firm would be forced by law to pay the real living wage, if his party won the election, because they refuse to do so voluntarily.

“It leaves Anas Sarwar open to the charge of hypocrisy – especially as the controversy over what staff are paid surfaced more than six months ago and it’s still not been resolved.”

Stephen Flynn hit out at Labour ‘hypocrisy'(Jane Barlow/PA)

SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn MP said: “Anas Sarwar isn’t even the change the workers in his family’s firm need – never-mind Scotland.

“This Labour Party hypocrisy scandal shows why voting SNP is vital to protect workers’ rights and put Scotland first.

“The Labour Party has repeatedly watered down their commitments on workers’ rights and it’s no surprise given this astonishing revelation from their most senior figure in Scotland.

“Anas Sarwar is a sleekit salesman and when push comes to shove it really is less change, more chancer.”

Labour previously accused the SNP of using workers on “exploitative zero-hours contracts” to deliver leaflets during last year’s Rutherglen and Hamilton West by-election campaign.