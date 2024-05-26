SNP can kick Tories out of every seat in Scotland, Swinney to declare

John Swinney will say the SNP can kick the Conservatives out of “every seat in Scotland” as he campaigns ahead of the General Election.

The First Minister will on Monday campaign for votes in Dumfries, which is part of Scottish Secretary Alister Jack’s Dumfries and Galloway seat.

Elsewhere, the Liberal Democrats will be launching their Scottish campaign.

Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross will be in Falkirk, the constituency represented by former Scottish health secretary Michael Matheson at Holyrood.

The Tories won six Scottish seats at the last general election, with the SNP’s Lisa Cameron later crossing the floor to join the Conservatives.

John Swinney is to criticise Alister Jack while campaigning in the Scottish Secretary’s seat (PA)

Mr Swinney said: “In every seat the Tories currently hold, the SNP is the challenger and the only party who can defeat them – that is why I am urging people in Scotland to unite by voting SNP, meaning we cannot just remove the Tories from Downing Street, but kick them out of every seat in Scotland.

“They have shown disdain for Scotland every step of the way – and none more so than Alister Jack.

“He has sought to undermine the right to take decisions in Scotland and has been a cheerleader for Tory austerity and Brexit under Boris Johnson, Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak.

“He exemplifies the complete disdain the Westminster establishment feels for the people of Scotland. This election is Scotland’s chance to ensure that there is not another generation of Alister Jacks sent to Westminster.

“In Scotland, Labour are barely interested in defeating the Tories, they are focusing their energy on attacking the SNP.

“We are the only party that can defeat every Tory MP and ensure we send MPs to Westminster who will always put Scotland first.”