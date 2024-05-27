Teachers ‘will be given free speech protection from blasphemy claims’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News

Teachers ‘will be given free speech protection from blasphemy claims’

By Press Association
‘Teachers will be given free speech protection from blasphemy claims’ (Ben Birchall/PA)
‘Teachers will be given free speech protection from blasphemy claims’ (Ben Birchall/PA)

Teachers will be given legal protection from religious blasphemy complaints from religious groups under plans being drawn up in the Conservative manifesto, the Times has reported.

According to the newspaper, schools will receive new statutory guidance that will give teachers the right to freedom of expression.

Headteachers will not be able to suspend staff or students in response to blasphemy complaints from religious groups.

The guidance will also make clear that schools have no obligation to consult religious and community groups or parents on content that could offend certain groups.

A senior Government source told the Times that at the heart of being British is a “commitment to freedom of speech” and that “no religion is immune from criticism”.

The guidance on the issue will place a legal duty on schools and local authorities to comply with the guidance unless there are exceptional circumstances.

It comes after the Times said a report by the Government’s adviser on political violence and disruption, Lord Walney, would urge the Department for Education (DfE) to issue schools with statutory guidance to protect teachers’ freedom of expression.

The report also said it would prevent schools from publicly identifying teachers involved.

Last November, a YouGov survey of more than 1,000 teachers conducted for the Policy Exchange think tank found that 16% of them admitted to self-censoring to avoid causing religious offence.

The think tank claimed this had created a “de facto blasphemy code in schools across the country”.

It made reference to the Batley Grammar School incident, where a teacher was forced into hiding and received death threats after showing a class a picture of the prophet Muhammad, and said it had “clearly scared the teaching profession”.

Some 55% of teachers polled said they would never use an image of the Islamic prophet in class and a further 9% cited the Batley incident as the reason they would not do so.

A total of 1,132 teachers from across the UK took part in the survey.