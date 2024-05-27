Head of legacy body tells Strasbourg its work will be human-rights compliant

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Head of legacy body tells Strasbourg its work will be human-rights compliant

By Press Association
Sir Declan Morgan, Chief Commissioner of the Independent Commission for Reconciliation and Information Recovery (Liam McBurney/PA)
The head of a new information recovery body which has taken on responsibility for hundreds of unresolved Troubles deaths has insisted that commitment to human-rights principles will be paramount in its work.

Sir Declan Morgan, chief commissioner at the Independent Commission for Reconciliation and Information Recovery (ICRIR), has visited the Council of Europe in Strasbourg to explain his work.

The new ICRIR became operational earlier this month.

It is led by retired judge Sir Declan, a former lord chief justice for Northern Ireland.

Northern Ireland Troubles
Troubles victims protested in Belfast on the first day of the work of the new ICRIR (Liam McBurney/PA)

The ICRIR was created by the Government’s controversial Legacy Act which received royal assent last year despite widespread opposition from political parties, victims’ organisations in Northern Ireland and the Irish Government.

All new civil litigation and inquests into Troubles deaths which had not completed oral evidence have been stopped.

Bereaved families, victims and certain public authorities can instead request the ICRIR carry out an investigation.

However, opposition to the new commission led to a protest in Belfast on its first day of work, with relatives of bereaved Troubles’ victims claiming that it has shut down access to justice.

Sir Declan presented to a number of state delegations in Strasbourg and met with the Council of Europe’s commissioner for human rights Michael O’Flaherty and Christos Giakoumopoulos, director general of human rights and rule of law.

He also outlined details on the Enhanced Inquisitorial Proceedings (EIP) which enables the commission to complete investigations into Troubles deaths previously subject to advanced stage inquests.

Sir Declan said: “Our commitment to human rights is paramount and is about so much more than just lip service, but through presenting our proposals for scrutiny, obtaining feedback and listening to it, we can improve our approach to delivering answers for all those who request that we conduct an investigation.

“Our ongoing dialogue with Strasbourg and the UN is important to demonstrate our commitment to human rights and to obtain the trust of the victims and families who experienced such trauma during the Troubles/conflict.”

Mr Giakoumopoulos said: “From several meetings with the ICRIR, it is clear that intensive efforts are being made to ensure the commission’s work is articles two and three compliant.”

In February, the High Court in Belfast ruled that one of the central parts of the Government’s Legacy Act, the provision for conditional immunity from prosecution for Troubles offences, was unlawful and struck it out.

The Government is appealing against that finding.

However, the court also ruled the ICRIR is able to carry out human rights-compliant investigations and is independent.