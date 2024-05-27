Starmer urges Netanyahu to halt attacks on Rafah

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Starmer urges Netanyahu to halt attacks on Rafah

By Press Association
Palestinians look at the destruction after an Israeli strike where displaced people were staying in Rafah (Jehad Alshrafi/AP/PA)
Palestinians look at the destruction after an Israeli strike where displaced people were staying in Rafah (Jehad Alshrafi/AP/PA)

Benjamin Netanyahu’s offensive against Rafah must stop, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has said.

Palestinian medics said Israeli air strikes killed at least 35 people on Sunday and hit tents for refugees who had fled to the city in southern Gaza.

Sir Keir, who has faced pressure within Labour to take a harder stance on Israel’s actions in Gaza, said the scenes were “horrifying”.

Asked what he would tell Israeli premier Benjamin Netanyahu if he were prime minister, the Labour leader said: “Stop.

“Those scenes, those reports, are horrifying and what makes it worse was this was a safe zone with women and children and families that have already fled a number of times.

“It’s horrifying to see that. I’ve been saying for some time the Rafah offensive should not take place.”

He added: “I was shocked by what I saw overnight, I think any human being would be shocked by what they saw. It’s got to stop.”

Israel said it hit a Hamas installation and killed two senior militants.

It said it was investigating reports that civilians were harmed.

French President Emmanuel Macron said he was “outraged” by the Israeli strikes “that have killed many displaced persons”.

“These operations must stop. There are no safe areas in Rafah for Palestinian civilians,” he said.

“I call for full respect for international law and an immediate ceasefire.”