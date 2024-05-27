Sunak says he has responsibility for Tory campaign after leaked email blamed MPs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sunak says he has responsibility for Tory campaign after leaked email blamed MPs

By Press Association
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak speaks during his visit to Amersham and Chiltern RFC (PA)
Rishi Sunak insisted he took responsibility for the Conservatives’ election campaign after a leaked memo criticised MPs and ministers over a lack of effort.

Staff at Conservative Campaign Headquarters (CCHQ) accused MPs of going on holiday, refusing to knock on doors and focusing on ministerial responsibilities rather than the election effort.

News of the leak emerged as Government minister Steve Baker defended going for a break in Greece rather than campaigning in his constituency.

The memo, obtained by The Times, said a “key theme” was that candidates had failed to “get behind” the campaign after Mr Sunak surprised Westminster by calling a July 4 General Election.

The document was accidentally emailed to MPs by a senior campaigning figure at CCHQ, the newspaper reported.

The message had two attachments – a constituency breakdown with sanitised comments and another containing the unguarded comments of Conservative staff.

The document reveals seats which are short of funding and singles out some MPs for criticism over their efforts.

In Plymouth Moor View, the seat of veterans minister Johnny Mercer, staff said there was a issue with “MP co-operation with CCHQ” and “funding issues — currently £2k in bank” and support had been offered.

Environment minister Rebecca Pow, who is standing in Taunton and Wellington, was “still too focused on ‘ministerial business’ and non-committal on time she will spend in the seat now and during the campaign”, the memo said.

In Cheadle, Mary Robinson is “away for seven days on holiday” during the campaign, the memo said.

A “lack of co-operation” was also noted for Northern Ireland minister Mr Baker.

The Daily Mirror revealed that he continued with his holiday plans during what was supposed to be the parliamentary recess.

“The Prime Minister told everyone we could go on holiday and then called a snap election,” he told the Mirror from Vasiliki.

“So I’ve chosen to do my campaign work in Greece.”

The Wycombe MP added: “I’ve been campaigning for months and my wife deserves to have her husband go away for a much needed break. It’s the only holiday we’ve got planned for the summer.”

Asked about the start of the campaign, the Prime Minister told ITV News: “Of course this is my responsibility, and I actually enjoyed the last few days.

“A few days into this and I’ve been in the East Midlands and West Midlands, Wales, Scotland, Northern Ireland here in the South East.”

Asked why CCHQ was blaming MPs, Mr Sunak dodged the question: “What I’m doing is talking to people everywhere, about the choice of this election, and I was very clear that I’ve got a clear plan that I’m working through and you can see that that is happening with the economy.”