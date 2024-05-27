In Pictures: Sunak on the ball, Starmer takes tea and Lib Dems build bridges

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
In Pictures: Sunak on the ball, Starmer takes tea and Lib Dems build bridges

By Press Association
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak during his visit to Chesham United Football Club (Aaron Chown/PA)
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak showed off his football skills, Sir Keir Starmer enjoyed a cuppa ahead of his first major speech of the campaign and the Lib Dems sought to bridge the gap in Scotland – just another day on the General Election campaign trail.

Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer has a drink with East Worthing and Shoreham parliamentary candidate Tom Rutland, after making his first keynote speech of the campaign (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak during his visit to Woods of Berkhamsted Garden Centre (Aaron Chown/PA)
Mr Sunak opens his arms to supporters at Amersham and Chiltern RFC (Aaron Chown/PA)
Lib Dem leader Sir Ed Davey stands with Scottish party leader Alex Cole-Hamilton and activists with the Forth rail bridge in the background (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Rishi Sunak offered up some high fives while meeting youngsters at Chesham United (Aaron Chown/PA)
Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey greets Christine Jardine, parliamentary candidate for Edinburgh West, during their party’s Scottish launch at North Queensferry (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Meanwhile, on Sunday Tory campaign volunteers got a thumbs-up from Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his wife Akshata Murty during his visit to Stanmore in north-west London (Chris J Ratcliffe/PA)
Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey launched his party’s General Election campaign battlebus on Sunday (Jacob King/PA)
Shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves posed with an autograph hunter as she left BBC Broadcasting House on Sunday (Yui Mok/PA)