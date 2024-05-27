Burglary victims being ‘denied justice’ because of Tory failings, claims Davey

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Burglary victims being ‘denied justice’ because of Tory failings, claims Davey

By Press Association
Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey launches his party’s General Election campaign battlebus (PA)
All domestic burglaries will be attended by the police and properly investigated, Sir Ed Davey promised as the Liberal Democrats highlighted the scale of crimes going unsolved in Tory-held seats.

Information obtained by the Liberal Democrats showed that 92% of burglaries went unsolved in 2023 in Esher and Walton, the seat where Dominic Raab is standing down.

In South Cambridgeshire the figure was 91%, while in Runnymede it was 90%.

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt’s local borough council Waverley had an 88% unsolved rate, while Surrey Heath where Michael Gove is standing down, was 85% unsolved.

Across England and Wales, 76% of burglaries went unsolved. The best record was 4% in Northwich, Cheshire.

Sir Ed said: “Too many families now feel unsafe in their own homes because this Conservative government has decimated frontline policing for too long.

“Victims are being denied justice because Conservative ministers can’t even get the basics right on solving crime.

“That is why the Liberal Democrats would deliver a burglary response guarantee, to ensure all home burglaries are attended by the police and properly investigated.

“People are sick of seeing their local communities plagued by crime and just want this appalling Conservative government to be kicked out of office.

“In so many parts of the country, we have shown that it is the Liberal Democrats who can beat the Conservatives and deliver the change that the country is crying out for.”

The figures were compiled from a series of Freedom of Information requests by the party, breaking down unsolved burglary data by local area.

Some 33 of 43 police forces across England and Wales provided full responses with data provided for 329 local areas.

Policing Minister Chris Philp said the Tories were taking ‘tough action’ on crime (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Policing minister Chris Philp dismissed the Lib Dem attack.

“This is another cynical statement from the Liberal Democrats who cannot say what they would do to tackle crime because they do not have a plan,” he said.

“A vote for the Liberal Democrats is a vote for Sir Keir Starmer and the Labour Party. The reality is that the Conservatives are taking tough action on crime, driving down burglaries by 55% since 2010.

“The choice in this election is clear, stick to the clear plan with Rishi Sunak and the Conservatives, who have taken bold action to drive down crime by 54% since 2010 and bring criminals to justice, or go back to square one with Sir Keir Starmer’s Labour Party who have no plan to crack down on crime.”