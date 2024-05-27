Sunak offers tax break for pensioners in £2.4bn-a-year giveaway

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sunak offers tax break for pensioners in £2.4bn-a-year giveaway

By Press Association
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is gambling on a tax break for pensioners (PA)
Rishi Sunak is gambling on a £2.4 billion tax break to help secure the support of pensioners as he battles to remain in No 10.

The Prime Minister promised to increase the income tax personal allowance for pensioners, giving them a tax cut worth around £95 in 2025-26, rising to £275 in 2029-30.

Labour said it was a “desperate move” from a party which was “torching” what was left of its claims to economic credibility.

Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg
Shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves will step up Labour’s efforts to win business backing (Yui Mok/PA)

Sir Keir Starmer’s party was busy wooing business leaders, with shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves promising to lead “the most pro-growth Treasury in our country’s history”.

The Prime Minister unveiled his landmark pensions policy as he sought to get his campaign back on track.

On Monday, outgoing Tory MP Lucy Allan was first suspended then resigned after backing the Reform UK candidate to succeed her in the Telford constituency.

Mr Sunak also suffered criticism over his national service plan, with Northern Ireland minister Steve Baker saying it was “sprung” on candidates, including those with relevant ministerial responsibilities.

And Tory peer and former minister Lord Goldsmith said Mr Sunak “has damaged the Party almost beyond repair and all but guaranteed the majority of his MPs will lose their job next month”.

Mr Sunak’s new tax policy would see the age-related allowance rise in line with the increase to the state pension under a “triple lock plus” guarantee.

That would mean that both the state pension and the allowance – the amount that can be earned before being liable to income tax – rising by inflation, average wages or 2.5%, whichever is highest.

The announcement will guarantee in legislation that the pensioners’ personal allowance will always be higher than the level of the new state pension.

The policy will cost £2.4 billion a year by 2029/30 and will be funded through the clamping down on tax dodgers – the same pot of money which will help pay for Mr Sunak’s plan for new mandatory national service for 18-year-olds.

Mr Sunak said: “Thanks to the Conservatives’ triple lock, pensions have risen by £900 this year and now we will cut their taxes by around £100 next year.

“This bold action demonstrates we are on the side of pensioners. The alternative is Labour dragging everyone in receipt of the full state pension into income tax for the first time in history.”

But Institute for Fiscal Studies director Paul Johnson said about half the cost of the plan was from not imposing three more years of frozen personal allowances on pensioners.

“So the £100 ‘saving’ next year is mostly just avoiding a £100 tax increase, rather than an actual giveaway,” he said.

Torsten Bell, chief executive of the Resolution Foundation think tank which focuses on living standards, said the sales pitch is about keeping those on basic state pension out of tax, but the “biggest beneficiaries of another tax system complication will largely be better-off pensioner households”.

Shadow paymaster general Jonathan Ashworth said: ”Why would anyone believe the Tories and Rishi Sunak on tax after they left the country with the highest tax burden in 70 years?”

England v Wales – Guinness Six Nations – Twickenham Stadium
Chef Tom Kerridge was among business leaders backing Labour (Mike Egerton/PA)

Labour’s own claims to economic credibility received a boost with a letter signed by 121 senior business figures including chef Tom Kerridge and Wikipedia founder Jimmy Wales in The Times.

The shadow chancellor will use a speech in the east Midlands to set out how Labour will be both pro-business and pro-worker.

“If we can bring business back to Labour, then I know we can bring business back to Britain,” she will say.

“To bring investment back to Britain. To bring growth back to Britain. To bring hope back to Britain.”

But Treasury Chief Secretary Laura Trott said Labour would “tie businesses in red tape” with “French-style union laws”.

In other General Election developments:

– Nigel Farage will campaign for Reform UK in Dover, promising “all the solutions” to the “massive problem” of small boat crossings of the English Channel.

– The Reform UK honorary president challenged Mr Sunak to a live TV debate on immigration.

– The Liberal Democrats published figures showing high levels of unsolved burglaries in key Tory-held seats in the so-called blue wall.