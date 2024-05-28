Fact check: Immigration was six times higher in 1964-2010 than past two years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Fact check: Immigration was six times higher in 1964-2010 than past two years

By Press Association
Around 2.5 million people have moved to the UK in the last two years (PA)
Around 2.5 million people have moved to the UK in the last two years (PA)

Reform UK party leader Richard Tice posted on social media to claim that Rishi Sunak had “welcomed more migrants in just two years… than arrived between 1066 and 2010!.”

Evaluation

In 2022 and 2023, just under 2.5 million immigrants in total came to the UK, while between 1964 – when Office for National Statistics (ONS) data begins – and 2010 more than 14.6 million people emigrated to the UK.

The facts

Reform UK’s press office did not respond when asked by the PA news agency to provide a source for the claim in his post on X, formerly Twitter.

Provisional data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) released on May 23 showed that long-term immigration to the UK was 1.218 million for the year ending December 2023 after being 1.257 million for the same period in 2022. Together these add up to 2.475 million people.

ONS immigration data from 1964 to 2010 shows there were 14.646 million immigrants across the 46 years.

That alone is a figure almost six times higher than total immigration over the past two years, even though it is missing data from nearly 900 years of Mr Tice’s selected range of 1066 and 2010.

If measuring net migration – that is the number of people who moved to the UK minus the number who left the country – the figures are slightly different.

Net migration was 685,000 in 2023 and 764,000 in 2022, for a combined tally of 1.449 million.

Meanwhile, ONS figures suggest that net migration between 1964 and 2010 was 2.287 million.

Since ONS records do not go back as far as 1066, it is unclear what total net migration would be if data from the other 898 years could be included.

Links

Richard Tice’s post on X (archived)

ONS – Long-term international migration, provisional: year ending December 2023 (archived)

ONS spreadsheet – Long-Term International Migration into and out of the UK by citizenship, 1964 to 2015 (archived)

Election Check 24